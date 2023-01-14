Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Preview, Team News, Predicted Lineup, Head to Head Record, Streaming Details

It will be a battle of two bitter rivals from the Northern half of London as Tottenham host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (January 15).

Arsenal's quest to continue their run at the top of the Premier League will undergo a massive scrutiny as they take on Tottenham in the North London Derby.

The Gunners are on 44 points after 17 games, and are on an 11-game unbeaten streak in the league. Tottenham, on the other hand, are sitting 5th in the table, 11 points behind their bitter rivals. Mikel Arteta's men will be hoping to end their winless run at Spurs as they haven't won away at Spurs since 2014.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Team News:

Tottenham will be without the services of Lucas Moura and Richarlison, who are sidelined due to Achilles and Hamstring problems respectively. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is also doubtful with a muscle problem, while Dejan Kulusevski is set to return to the team. Spurs will be banking a lot on their talismanic skipper Harry Kane, who has netted 15 league goals so far this season.

Arsenal have injury concerns as well. The Gunners continue to be without their star striker Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a hamstring injury in the World Cup. Reiss Nelson is also expected to take no part in the action. Eddie Nketiah will be leading the line for Arsenal, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli providing width and flair to their attack.

Advertisement

Tottenham vs Arsenal Head-to-Head Record:

Arsenal have won 71 matches, compared to Spurs' 57 wins in the 179 meetings between the two sides.

The Gunners have won three out of the last 5 league meetings, Spurs winning the other two.

In the return fixture this season, Arsenal won 3-1 at the Emirates. Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka scored the goals for Mikel Arteta's men while Harry Kane scored the solitary goal for Spurs.

In the last meeting at the Tottenham Stadium last season, Spurs thrashed the Gunners 3-0 which denied Arsenal a Champions League spot finish at the end of the season.

Tottenham vs Arsenal Probable Lineup:

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Sarr, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Tottenham vs Arsenal Top Performers:

Arsenal are the only team in the league who have four players with 5 or more Premier League goals so far this season. Martin Odegaard (7), Bukayo Saka (6), Gabriel Martinelli (6) and Gabriel Jesus (5) all have racked up goals for the Gunners this term.

Spurs talisman Harry Kane is second on the goal-scoring list with 15 goals. He has scored 0.84 goals in every 90 minutes in the league thus far and will be hoping to add to his tally against the old foes.

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale has 8 clean sheets, compared to Hugo Lloris' 5 clean sheets.

Tottenham vs Arsenal TV and Streaming Details:

The North London derby will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network from 22.00 IST on Sunday. The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar App and Website.