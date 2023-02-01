Tottenham nanager Antonio Conte is set to take a break from football after Surgery

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte will be out from footballing action for some time to recover from surgery.

The Italian manager will be undergoing a Gall Bladder removal surgery on Wednesday and the club have released a statement that Conte will be taking some time away for recuperation. The Italian underwent tests that diagnosed cholecystitis, after suffering "severe abdominal pain.

"Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain. Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today (Wednesday) and will return following a period of recuperation. Everyone at the Club wishes him well," the official statement from Tottenham read.

Cholecystitis is inflammation of Gall Bladder and after surgery, a person can take up to eight weeks to recover and resume his/her normal activities. Cristian Stellini, the assistant manager, who attended media duties in Spurs' FA Cup match over Preston, is set to take charge for the upcoming months.

The North London club will be without their Italian gaffer at least till the end of February, which can also extend up to the middle of March. They signed Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon on the deadline day and will be aiming to resurrect their season after some stuttering performances.

Advertisement

They are 3 points from top four, while 14 points behind league leaders Arsenal, with playing a couple of games more than their North London rivals. They ended their two-match losing streak in the Premier League after a win over Fulham, and then backed that up with their FA Cup victory over Preston.

Spurs are currently 5th in the Premier League table and host Manchester City next on Sunday (February 5).