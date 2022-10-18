Tottenham targetting Leonardo Bonucci deal in January - Should Antonio Conte sign him?

Bengaluru, Oct. 18: Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci could leave Turin in January and there is an understanding that Premier League could be his next destination.

The Italy international is said to be not happy with his manager Max Allegri and now there are rumours of him reuniting with his former boss Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur.

Bonucci's struggle this season

The 35-year-old has been pretty regular on the side however his selection and capabilities have often been put under the radar following a disastrous start to this season. The Turin-based side have been fragile in the back and the Azzurri international's performance has often come under the radar. In 10 games this season the eighth-placed side in Serie A have conceded 13 goals and Bonucci has been responsible for some of those.

Transfer Situation

The 35-year-old's current contract runs until 2024 and it is unlikely from the Serie A side to offer him a new deal. As a result, the club could look to cash in on him in January presently if there's any offer for him. Conte who has extensively worked with Bonucci during his time at Juventus and the Italian national team, in that regard could look for a cut-price deal this winter.

Should Spurs get him?

Antonio Conte is building a team with a long-term prospect, Bonucci in that aspect does not fit the bill. However, getting such a profound conqueror for a bargain fee will not do any harm either. Bonucci is a player that Conte knows well. Adding him to the roster means bringing in an elite winning mentality and lots of experience.

He is also an experienced superstar that can help other young center-backs learn a thing or two. Overall this transfer could be a win-win situation for both parties if Tottenham can secure a cut-price deal.