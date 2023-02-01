Transfer Deadline Day: How the Big Six Premier League clubs Fared on the Deadline Day?

The Transfer Deadline Day has just ended. The English clubs have completed their business in the market as the final four months of the season beckon.

The Premier League has seen a lot of money being splashed on the final day of the transfer window. And among the big six clubs of England, some have been busy, while some have been uncharacteristically idle.

The focus of this article is solely on the traditional big six of England. Let's have a look at what business took place at the clubs on the transfer deadline day.

Arsenal:

Arsenal were in need to sign a player or two on the deadline day. The departure of Marquinhos on loan and the injury to midfielder Mohamed Elneny meant they needed to bring in at least one player on the final day.

They have done so with the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea. The Italian midfielder has joined the Gunners on a permanent deal for a fee of around £12 million.

Among the other outgoings, Omar Rekik has joined Wigan Athletic on loan, while midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga will spend the remainder of the season with Crystal Palace. Cedric has also left the Emirates on loan and will be playing for Fulham till the end of this season.

Chelsea:

Chelsea were one of the busiest club on the deadline day. They sold Jorginho to Arsenal as they were behind Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine midfielder was Chelsea's target in the window and the London club managed to pull it off in the final hours of the deadline day. It was a record transfer as the player cost the London club £105 million.