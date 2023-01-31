Transfer Deadline Day Latest Updates: All News, Latest Transfer Deals and More

The world of football will be having a busy day on Tuesday (January 31) as clubs across the globe look to fine-tune their squad ahead of the final day of the transfer window.
The January transfer window is about to close on Tuesday at 11 pm GMT (04.30 am IST on February 1) and we can expect some monumental deals that can take place in the final hours.
We have already seen some massive deals across Europe in this transfer window. Chelsea signed Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of £89 million, while Liverpool acquired Dutch sensation Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
10:37 pm
Arsenal recall Salah
Arsenal have recalled Salah-Eddine Oulad from Hull City. The player was unable to make an appearance for Hull due to a groin injury and will be spending the rest of the season with Arsenal.
10:34 pm
Enzo getting closer to London dreams
Chelsea are closing in on Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, as per David Ornstein. Benfica are also set to allow the player to undergo medical in Portugal to ensure the deal gets completed by time.
10:32 pm
Sabitzer en route to Manchester?
Marcel Sabitzer has arrived at Munich airport ahead of a potential transfer to Manchester United, says David Ornstein.
10:31 pm
Sofyan Amrabat sends cryptic message on Instagram. Looks like the player wants to leave Fiorentina for Barcelona.
08:18 pm
Marcel Sabitzer has cleared that he wants to join Manchester United. Albert Sambi Lokonga is also close to join Crystal Palace on loan from Arsenal for the remainder of the season.
07:56 pm
Indian Football Alert
Udanta Singh will be joining FC Goa from Bengaluru FC on a multi-year deal. The India international has played 12 ISL matches this season.
07:19 pm
Do Arsenal need another player?
Arsenal are in talks with Crystal Palace for Albert Sambi Lokonga. With Elneny also injured, Jorginho alone may not be enough for them. Should the Gunners try and sign another midfielder in the final hours?
07:18 pm
OM banish Guendouzi talks
Olympique Marseille won't sell Matteo Guendouzi to Aston Villa. The potential transfer links were only a hoax as the player is happy in France. Unai Emery, the current Villa boss is a huge admirer of Guendouzi and the pair worked previously at Arsenal.
07:05 pm
Jorginho to Arsenal!
Jorginho is a Gunner it seems.
07:01 pm
Felipe joins Nottingham
Felipe has joined Nottingham Forest from Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal. The Brazilian defender joins the EPL club after snubbing Bayer Leverkusen. Jonjo Shelvey, Keylor Navas also linked with Forest.
06:58 pm
Man United approach for Sabitzer
Manchester United are looking to sign Marcel Sabitzer on the deadline day. They want him as a replacement of Christian Eriksen, who suffered an injury. It is to see if Bayern Munich let the player leave on the deadline day.
06:30 pm
Vitinha joins OM
Vitinha will be moving to Olympique Marseille from Braga. The transfer fee is around 30m Euros and the talented player will be joining them on Tuesday.
06:04 pm
Manchester United have confirmed Facundo Pellistri will be staying at the club. He was linked with a loan move but Erik Ten Hag wants the player to remain in the squad.
04:56 pm
Another London Switch
Talented striker Jude Soonsup-Bell joins Tottenham from Chelsea on a permanent deal. His contract at Spurs will run till 2025.
04:34 pm
Keylor Navas to join Nottingham?
Keylor Navas training with PSG and its looking less likely that he will sign with Nottingham Forest.
04:13 pm
Ashby to Newcastle Confirmed
Harrison Ashby has joined Newcastle United from West Ham on a 3m pounds deal. The 21-year-old has signed a long-term deal with the Jordies.
04:11 pm
Palace want Sambi
Crystal Palace want Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan. Will it be a good decision for the Gunners to let the Belgian go?
04:05 pm
PVA close to joining PSV
Patrick Van Aanholt looks set to sign for PSV Eindhoven. He's leaving Galatasaray and will join the Dutch club.
03:59 pm
Matt Doherty to Atletico Madrid is a possibility.
03:57 pm
Amrabat Stats in Qatar
Sofyan Amrabat World Cup 2022 Stats:
Played: 7
Minutes: 660
Chances Created: 2
Clearances: 10
Interceptions: 6
Ratings: 7.1/10
03:55 pm
Fiorentina reject Barcelona bid for Amrabat
Barcelona's bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina has been rejected by the Italian club. Barcelona wanted a loan deal with an option to buy, but the Florence club have rejected it straight.
03:48 pm
Arsenal agree Jorginho fee with Chelsea
Arsenal have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Jorginho. The midfielder set to sign a deal till 2024. He is already at the London Cokney and undergoing medical. The fee is reportedly around 12m pounds.
03:23 pm
Denis Suarez joins Catalan Side
Denis Suarez has joined Espanyol on loan for the remainder of the season. The former Barcelona midfielder hasn't really flourished at Celta de Vigo this season and was also in a fight with Celta president Carlos Mourino.
03:18 pm
Souttar joins Leicester
Leicester have agreed to a 15m pounds deal with Stoke City to sign Australia defender Harry Souttar. The defender raised his stock with an impressive display in the World Cup.
03:11 pm
Jorginho closer to Gunners switch
Arsenal nearing agreement for Jorginho. The Chelsea player is currently travelling to Arsenal to sign the deal.
02:30 pm
Cedric to Fulham stalling
Arsenal's right-back Cedric is still at the club despite being linked strongly with Fulham. The Portuguese hasn't got enough game time at all and a move to Fulham would have been perfect. But it seems he will stay at the Emirates beyond January.
02:27 pm
Leao at odds with AC Milan
Rafael Leao will be making a move away in the summer it seems. Contract talks with the Italian giants have completely broken.
01:50 pm
Julian Araujo to Barca?
Barcelona are in for Julian Araujo as they have made a proposal to LA Galaxy. The player wants to join but LA Galaxy only want a permanent deal and money up front. No Loan Deal and Option to Buy will be entertained by the MLS side.
01:26 pm
Arsenal have reportedly made a third bid for Moises Caicedo. Brighton still rigid on their stance as they have indicated they don't want to sell the player. It is to see how things unfold on the final day as the player has made it public that he wants to leave.
12:23 pm
Marquinhos off to Carrow Road
Arsenal forward Marquinhos has joined Norwich on loan till the end of the season.
11:24 am
Bellerin to Sporting Lisbon
Hector Bellerin in talks with Sporting Lisbon and will be signing for them on the deadline day. He is joining them as a replacement of Pedro Porro.
10:59 am
Ziyech to PSG?
PSG in talks with Chelsea to sign Hakim Ziyech on a permanent deal. The Moroccan is keen to leave London for Paris and has already accepted personal terms.
10:55 am
Pedro Porro to Spurs
Pedro Porro is set to join Tottenham Hotspurs from Sporting Lisbon. There was a bit doubt as the move kind of stalled, but the right-back will join the London club on the deadline day.
01:16 am
Bakayoko close to join Cremonese
Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko is closing in on a move to Serie A side Cremonese. He is currently on loan at AC Milan and can join Cremonese till the end of the season.
01:14 am
Joao Cancelo joins Bayern Munich
Joao Cancelo has joined Bayern on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the season. There is also a 70m Euros option to buy clause included.
01:01 am
Casadei to join Reading
Cesare Casadei is set to leave Chelsea and join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season. No Buy option included in the deal.
12:39 am
Everton need players to stay up
With the deadline approaching fast, a club that needs to buckle up is Everton. They are in disarray, and need some inspiration in the transfer market to resurrect themselves.
12:33 am
Chelsea have made €120 million bid for Enzo
Chelsea have made a massive bid of €120 million for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine has been immense at the Portuguese club and can complete a move to the Stamford Bridge.
12:28 am
Arsenal want Jorginho
Arsenal have made an enquiry about Chelsea midfielder Jorginho as an option if Moises Caicedo deal falls through. Jorginho has the final six months left in his Chelsea contract.
12:27 am
