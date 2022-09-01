Transfer Deadline Day: Manchester United confirm Antony signing

Bengaluru, September 1: Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Brazil international Antony from Ajax, with the Premier League club expected to pay an £81.3million (€95m) fee for the winger.

The Selecao star has been a long-term target of former boss Erik ten Hag following his move from the Eredivisie to Old Trafford, and now the 22-year-old will follow the Dutchman to rejoin him on a five-year deal.

The deal, which was struck earlier this week after Ajax turned down multiple offers from United, becomes the fifth major signing of the transfer window for the club.

"This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world," Antony told United's official website.

"I'm thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

"Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

"My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge.

"I can't wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United."

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and was a two-time title winner with the former, as well as a gold medalist at Tokyo 2020 with the Brazil Olympic squad.

He joins former club-mate Lisandro Martinez and international team-mate Casemiro among the new faces at Old Trafford, with Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia also signed under Ten Hag.

Following two opening league defeats, United have since responded with two victories, in which the Dutchman has benched both veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire.

The former's future at the club remains up in the air after reported attempts to force an exit to play Champions League football this term, with Antony's arrival potentially paving the way for the forward to get his wish.

