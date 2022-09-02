Transfer Deadline Day: Three biggest winners in Premier League

Kolkata, September 2: We have witnessed a mega transfer window taking place this time out across the whole of Europe and Premier League has been no exception.

Most of the clubs have spent a lot of money on new signings over the summer but not everyone has resolved all their issues.

Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who have been the biggest winners of the summer transfer window this time out and have solved most of their issues.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves' biggest signing of the summer has been much coveted Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon for a fee of around £38m. Goncalo Guedes also looks like a solid addition for just £27.5m. They have also signed promising young defender Nathan Collins and versatile attacker Hwang Hee-chan. Goalscoring has been a major issues for the Midlands club and that could be resolved following the arrival of Sasa Kalajdzic. Stuttgart have agreed to sell the striker to Wolves for a fee of £15.3million plus add-ons.

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte took charge of Spurs midway through the last season and did an exceptional job to lead them to the fourth spot. The Italian manager has stamped his own authority on the squad during the summer transfer window. The Lilywhites have spent heavily this summer having secured the signings of players like Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence permanently while also signing Clement Lenglet on loan. Fraser Forster has also been signed to deputise for Hugo Lloris if needed.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won four Premier League titles in the last five years and were already one of the strongest teams in Europe before the transfer window. But, they seem to have improved even more both in terms of quality and depth during the summer. Erling Haaland has made a world of difference to the Cityzens' approach play with his enormous ability of finding the back of the net. The Norwegian has made an immediate impact in English football having already scored nine goals in five games. The likes of Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Manuel Akanji and Stefan Ortega Moreno all look lik excellent acquisitions to the Premier League champions as they look in a strong position to retain their title.