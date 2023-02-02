Transfer News: How will Enzo Fernandez fit in at Chelsea

Chelsea concluded their transfer activity for the season with the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on the transfer deadline day. The Blues have broken the British transfer record to sign the Argentina international for €121m (£106.8m) after long negotiations with Benfica.

With Fernandez's addition, Chelsea have now spent more than £500 million during the summer transfer window and winter transfer window in total. Todd Boehly has made quite a statement that Chelsea mean business and would do anything to ensure that their season can be revived.

Chelsea attempted to sign Enzo Fernandez earlier this month but Benfica wanted his release clause of €120m (£105.9m) to be paid in full. It seemed that the Blues were ready to back down their interest in the World Cup winner but have eventually signed him for a British record fee.

Chelsea even paid Benfica more than Fernandez's release clause as they had to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. The Blues will pay the fee for the Portuguese giants in several instalments which would see him comply with FFP rules successfully.

Regarded as one of the finest young midfielders in world football, Fernandez would be an exciting addition to the Chelsea midfield that looked in desperate need of top-class additions. With Jorginho having joined Arsenal on the deadline day, Enzo Fernandez would be a readymade replacement for the Italy international.

Enzo Fernandez is capable of playing either as a number six or a number eight thanks to his exceptional technical ability and elegance. He played a key role in helping Argentine win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was crowned the Young Player of the Year of the tournament as well.

At just 22 years of age, Fernandez would be a solid long-term option for Chelsea in the middle of the park. He is likely to become a regular in midfield alongside either Mateo Kovacic or N'Golo Kante when he returns from injury. The Argentine has what it takes to become the lynchpin for the Blues in midfield, something they lacked since Frank Lampard.