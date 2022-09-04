Transfer News: PSGs Rafinha joins Qatar Stars League club Al Arabi

Bengaluru, September 4: Paris Saint-Germain have released Brazil international Rafinha to allow the midfielder to join Qatar Stars League (QSL) side Al Arabi SC.

The 29-year-old fell out of favour at the Parc des Princes, featuring just five times in all competitions last season before joining Real Sociedad on loan in December.

The Brazilian enjoyed more game time for Real Sociedad as he appeared 17 times in La Liga, scoring once to help Sociedad finish sixth.

But the two-capped Brazil international moved further down the midfield pecking order on his return to the French capital, with Christophe Galtier signing Renato Sanches, Vitinha, Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz.

With the FIFA World Cup coming later in the year in Qatar, Rafinha has moved to Doha to join QSL outfit Al Arabi on a two-year contract as he ended a two-year stay with the Ligue 1 champions.

There were reports earlier this month that the midfielder had been close to a move to the Middle East, with one year left on his contract in the capital, but had himself pulled out of the deal over personal reasons.

Rafinha had joined PSG from Barcelona in 2020.

He had made 29 appearances on loan at Celta Vigo in 2019 after winning four La Liga titles at Camp Nou.

Rafinha is the brother of Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara and came through the Catalans' youth system to make his senior debut in 2014.

He was an unused sub as Barca lifted the 2015 Champions League title and he had further loan spells at Celta in 2013-14 and Inter Milan in 2017-18.

For the records, Al Arabi are currently on top of QSL standings with 12 points -- that includes four wins and one loss -- from their opening five games.

The QSL side faces Al Sailiya in their next game on September 6.

Coached by Younes Ali, Al Arabi had finished in the top four of the QSL last season after many years and is eyeing a improved show this time.