Transfer Rumours: Joao Felix wants to move out of Atletico

Bengaluru, October 14: Joao Felix, who is increasingly frustrated with life at Atletico Madrid after dropping out of the starting XI in recent games has reportedly requested to leave from the La Liga club.

The 22-year-old Portuguese is yet to score for the side in La Liga or the UEFA Champions League this season and was an unused substitute in the midweek 0-0 draw with Club Brugge.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone has preferred Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata, Matheus Cunha and Angel Correa in attack recently.

And Fichajes has reported that Felix has requested to leave Atleti in January.

The forward is frustrated that he has been used sparingly, largely outside the starting XI this term.

Felix's contract runs until 2026 and it will likely require a hefty fee to sign him from Atleti, who paid €126 million for him in 2019.

Relevo claims that Atleti are not considering selling the Portuguese any time soon.

TRANSFER RUMOURS (OPTA)

Fichajes also claims that Chelsea along with Arsenal are also keen on pursuing Rennes winger Jeremy Doku. The 20-year-old is already being chased by Liverpool, Napoli and Juventus.

- ​ Frenkie de Jong is growing frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities at Barcelona and will look to exit the club in January should the situation not improve, claims SPORT. De Jong was at the centre of a drawn-out off-season saga, amid links to Manchester United.

- Granit Xhaka will earn a contract extension at Arsenal, reports Football Insider. Xhaka, who is out of contract in 2024, has been in top form this term and will be rewarded after the World Cup.

- Chelsea have an interest in RB Leipzig's Austria international midfielder Konrad Laimer, reports Bild. Laimer is out of contract at the end of this season and the Blues will look to sign him for free if he is not sold in January.

- Bild also claims Chelsea are monitoring versatile Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

- The Telegraph reports Thomas Tuchel is interested in the England managerial role should Gareth Southgate depart after this year's World Cup. The German has reportedly declined two Premier League jobs since leaving Chelsea last month.