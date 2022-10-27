Transfer Rumours: Liverpool joins the race to sign Newcastle Uniteds Bruno Guimaraes

Bengaluru, October 27: The list of suitors for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is growing with the latest grapevine saying Liverpool and Real Madrid are keen on the signing Brazilian though the Magpies are not letting him go an want to renew his contract.

According to TNT Sports, Newcastle are eager to sign the midfielder to an improved and lengthy contract extension, making him their highest paid player to ward off interest.

Last week, Goal linked Chelsea with him, with clubs reportedly monitoring his contract status ahead of potential January offers.

Guimaraes is playing a major role in Newcastle United's impressive start to the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder has scored two goals and provided two assists for the Magpies this Premier League season.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in January on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Newcastle have been in terrific form this season and currently perched fourth in the Premier League table.

PL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES | RESULTS

Magpies boss Eddie Howe had recently said Newcastle can in future match Manchester United as a global force in football as they continue their dramatic rebuild under their wealthy Saudi-backed owners.

Howe said the city, in the northeast of England, had a remarkable passion for the game.

"The thing that always blows me away is the young people here, the 12, 13 and 14-year-olds, their passion for Newcastle," he said.

"It runs through generations and that won't stop.

OTHER RUMOURS (OPTA)

# Premier League leaders Arsenal are looking to spend in January with three players on their radar according to The Sun. The Gunners are chasing Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk and Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino .

# L'Equipe reports Bayern Munich are weighing up moving for Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram as they look for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona in the close season.

# Juventus have commenced talks with English teenager Samuel Iling-Junior on a new deal, claims Calciomercato. The 19-year-old made his Champions League debut on Tuesday.

# Football Insider claims Nottingham Forest will spend another £50m-£100m in the January transfer window to enhance their Premier League survival hopes. Forest made a record 22 signings following their promotion last term.

# Former Bochum boss Thomas Reis will take over as Schalke head coach, reports Sky. Schalke sacked Frank Kramer last week after their DFB-Pokal exit.