Transfer Rumours: Manchester United eyeing Vardy and Aubameyang

Bengaluru, August 16: Manchester United, who have come in for huge criticism following their poor start to the season are eager to add reinforcements to their squad with Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy and Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on top of their radar.

The start of Erik ten Hag's tenure as manager has been hugely disappointing, with back-to-back Premier League defeats.

Have failed to land major off-season transfer targets, United are desperate to bring in some big names, reports OPTA.

The grapevine is that United are considering a bid for Leicester forward Vardy to solve their striker conundrum, claims The Athletic.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating transfer window and have only netted once in their opening two league games.

Vardy is among a number of targets United are keen on, having also been linked with Barcelona's Aubameyang, according to The Sun.

