Transfer Rumours: Phil Foden strikes the jackpot at Manchester City

Bengaluru, September 26: Manchester City star Phil Foden is set for a huge pay rise as part of a new six-year contract, taking him close to Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne's bracket.

Foden has been a revelation since breaking into City's first team and the grapevine is that the Premier League champions are eager to reward him with a new deal.

The England midfielder is under contract under 2024, but City are set to keep in at the club for the long term.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City and Foden have reached an agreement in principle on a £78million deal according to .

The mega-money deal is worth around £250,000 per week for the 22-year-old, pushing him close to the money Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are earning.

The length of the contract is six years for the Stockport-born star, who came through the academy at City.

OPTA RUMOURS ROUND-UP

- Arsenal have moved on from Dusan Vlahovic , according to transfer expert journalist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Gunners are not interested in re-visiting a potential move for the Serbian who joined Juventus in January.

- Manchester United will dangle a five-year contract for striker Marcus Rashford as they look to tie him down long term, reports The Express. Rashford's current deal expires at the end of this season.

- Calciomercato claims Alex Sandro will depart Juventus when his contract expires at the conclusion of this season. The Brazilian has previously attracted interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain .

- Romelu Lukaku has no plans to return to Chelsea when his season-long loan with Inter Milan expires at the end of this season, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

- Chelsea are ready to pay £30million for Fulham's 17-year-old midfielder Luke Harris , claims The Mirror. Harris was called up to Wales' Nations League squad, but is yet to debut for the Cottagers.

- Liverpool and Arsenal are both considering a move next year for Villarreal's 21-year-old winger Alex Baena , reports the Daily Mirror.