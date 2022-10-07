Transfer Rumours: Ronaldo on Galatasaray radar; Arsenal and Atletico Madrid target Ferran Jutgla

Bengaluru, October 7: As the future of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a subject of interest for football pundits, the latest grapevine is that Turkish club Galatasaray are interested in signing the Manchester United discard in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese star has fallen from the pecking order of United boss Erik ten Hag and as per a report in Turkish outlet Fotomac, Ronaldo could possibly make a switch to the Turkish giants in January.

He was also was left on the bench for the 6-3 derby hammering at Manchester City, leading to renewed questions about his future at Old Trafford..

The summer transfer window was dominated by speculation over the 37-year-old's future after the club's disappointing campaign in 2021-22.

Ronaldo had reportedly received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, but no Champions League giants made their move for the Portugal attacker, who missed United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue.

Jutgla in Arsenal radar

The other big transfer rumour doing the rounds is that of Ferran Jutgla, who has reportedly captured the imagination of some of Europe's top clubs after impressive UEFA Champions League showings for Club Brugge.

Jutgla has put himself on the radar of some Europe's richest clubs after a terrific start to the Champions League, with Arsenal and Atletico Madrid said to be keen.

The 23-year-old appeared to be on an upward trajectory after leaving Espanyol last year to join Barcelona, but despite working his way up from the B team and scoring on his first-team starting debut against Elche in December, he was shipped off to Brugge after one season for a modest €5million.

It is looking like a shrewd investment from the Belgian side, with the Spanish forward contributing six goals and three assists in his first 10 league games, but it is in the UEFA Champions League where Jutgla has really made his mark.

Brugge have been arguably the most surprising team from the first three match-days in the Champions League, collecting three wins and three clean sheets as they defeated Bayer Leverkusen 1-0, FC Porto 4-0 and Atletico 2-0 to sit atop Group B.

Jutgla collected a goal and an assist in both the Porto and Atletico games, and according to Media Foot, the latter liked what they saw.

The report also mentions Arsenal as a team with keen interest, and claims they will keep a close eye on his progress with the aim of making an offer at the end of the season.

RUMOUR ROUND-UP (OPTA)

- A Bola is reporting Arsenal have strong interest in 30-year-old Porto forward Mehdi Taremi, who is expected to play a big role for Iran at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

- Real Madrid are monitoring 18-year-old Benfica defender Antonio Silva, according to Calciomercato.

- Calciomercato is also reporting AC Milan could look to sign 21-year-old Midtjylland winger Gustav Isaksen in January after sending scouts to see him score in a 2-2 Europa League draw against Feyenoord.

- Jeunes Footeux believes West Ham and Sevilla are both interested in Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka, with West Ham hoping to get him for free when his contract expires in June, while Sevilla could make a bid in January.