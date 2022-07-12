Transfer Talk: Should Tottenham Hotspur sell in-demand defender?

Kolkata, July 12: Tottenham Hotspurs defender Japhet Tanganga is attracting some major interest from potential suitors as Antonio Conte looks to trim their squad ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old has flown with the rest of the team to the pre-season tour to South Korea.

But it is presumed that he would be allowed to leave if suitable offers came in as the Spurs youth product has been deemed surplus to requirements by the Italian coach.

Recent struggles

The 23-year-old looked destined for a great future after making the breakthrough under Jose Mourinho. However, his career has stalled since. Either injuries or a slump in form has kept him from taking the next step and now he appears a long way down Conte’s pecking order.

He made 19 appearances in all competitions last season, with only 11 of those coming in the Premier League. Now with Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies and even the new signing Clement Lenglet expected to be ahead of him and the club having many options in the right wing-back as well, his position in the first team looks completely uncertain.

Clubs linked

Despite the young defender's struggle he seems to be not short of offers. It is rumoured that he has received offers from AC Milan, Napoli as well as Atletico Madrid while in England Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth have approached Spurs to ask about his availability. It is although not confirmed yet if the approaches are for a permanent deal or loan.

Should Tottenham sell him?

Sending him on loan move could be a better piece of business for Spurs. A move to any of the above-mentioned sides could prove good for Tanganga, given he can compete for a regular spot weekly and have better opportunities than at Spurs. He could yet make back into Conte’s consideration with a good season under his belt and a loan move could provide him with the platform to do so.