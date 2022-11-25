Tunisia vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Tunisia and Australia will lock horns against each other at the Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday 26th November. Both sides will be looking for their first win in this edition of the World Cup in Qatar.

Tunisia came up with an inspiring display in their first World Cup game as they held Euro 2020 semi-finalists to a 0-0 draw. The African giants will be looking for a big win against Australia in order to boost their chances of qualification to the knockout stage.

Australia lost 4-1 against reigning world champions France in their opening game. They started the game really well by taking an early lead but eventually conceded four times to lose the game.

Here is a look the Tunisia vs Australia tie:

Match Date: November 26

Match Time: 3:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

Tunisia: Ali Abdi was clearly the most impressive player for Tunisia against Denmark. The Caen full-back proved to be a menace in a wing-back role and will be one to watch against Australia.

Australia: Australian star midfielder Aaron Mooy had a day to forget against France in the opening game. However, he could prove to be the difference for Australia against Tunisia thanks to his immense experience and undisputed quality.

Dream11 prediction: This looks like a game extremely difficult to call. We predict a 1-1 draw.

Tunisia vs Australia Possible lineup:

Tunisia Starting 11 (3-4-2-1): Aymen Dahmen; Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi; Mohamed Dräger, Ellyes Skhiri, Aïssa Laïdouni, Ali Abdi; Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni; Issam Jebali.

Australia Starting 11 (4-2-3-1): Mathew Ryan; Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich; Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Ajdin Hrustic, Craig Goodwin; Mitchell Duke.

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan

Defenders: Ali Abdi, Mohamed Drager, Aziz Behich, Harry Souttar

Midfielders: Mathew Leckie, Aaron Mooy, Aissa Laidouni, Anis Ben Slimane

Attackers: Mitchell Duke, Issam Jebali