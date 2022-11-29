Tunisia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Doha, November 29: World champions France will take on Tunisia in their final group stage game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Les Bleus have already secured qualification to the round of 16 but will be looking to keep their 100 per cent record.

Tunisia, meanwhile, must win against France if they have to keep their chances of qualification alive. The North Africans contained Denmark to a draw but lost against Australia. They can still qualify for the round of 16 if they win against France and the game between Denmark and Australia ends in a stalemate.

Here is a look the France vs Tunisia tie:

Match Date: November 30

Match Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Education City Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key players to watch out for:

France: Kylian Mbappe has been arguably the best player in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. The Frenchman scored once against Australia and twice against Denmark and will be looking to add to his tally against Tunisia.

Tunisia: Ali Abdi is one of the most experienced players in the Tunisian side and will have to best at his best against France if Tunisia have to salvage anything from the game.

Dream11 prediction:

We predict a 3-0 win for France.

France vs Tunisia possible Line Ups:

France (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot; Kingsley Coman, Eduardo Camavinga, Kylian Mbappe; Marcus Thuram.

Tunisia Starting 11 (3-4-2-1): Aymen Dahmen; Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi; Mohamed Dräger, Ellyes Skhiri, Aïssa Laïdouni, Ali Abdi; Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni; Issam Jebali.

Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Dylan Bronn

Midfielders: Mohamed Dräger, Ali Abdi, Adrien Rabiot (Vice captain), Eduardo Camavinga

Attackers: Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe (Captain), Youssef Msakni.