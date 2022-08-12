Two big Premier League clubs interested in Celtic defender Josip Juranovic - Things to know about him

Kolkata, August 12: Celtic's Croatian full-back Josip Juranovic is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League with rumors suggesting that both Manchester United and Chelsea are looking to secure his services this month.

The 26-year-old has had an impressive debut campaign in Scotland last season and it seems to have attracted a lot of crowds. With both the sides looking for a right-back, Juranovic's name reportedly has come forward, although as per rumors, neither of them has made any concrete offer to him.

United are reportedly willing to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka and looking for an upgrade on current first-choice Diogo Dalot. Chelsea on the other hand, are seeking a wing-back to provide Reece James with healthy competition for the remainder of the season. As a result, both of their interest in him makes sense.

Now, before the tug of war for signature commences, here are a couple of things you need to know about the Croatian defender.

Impressive Celtic tenure

The 26-year-old first rose to prominence during his stint with Hajduk Split and after a short spell with Legia Warsaw, he joined Celtic last summer. He immediately hit the ground running for the side and was one of the big reasons behind their league title success last season. He managed a solid tally of five goals and two assists in 37 appearances and also was named in the Scottish Premier League Team of The Year.

Playing style

The 26-year-old predominantly plays at right back, but his versatility allows him to be deployed across any defensive area. He is strong in the dribble and loves to take on the opposition. Moreover, he also has the pace to intercept the ball and is not afraid of making strong tackles.

Transfer fee

Despite just one year on the roster, the Scottish giants could consider cashing in on the 26-year-old. It could take more than £15m to take one of their top stars away from Parkhead this summer. The transfer however should be feasible for both the Premier League giants.