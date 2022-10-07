Two clubs chasing Diogo Dalot on a free transfer

Kolkata, October 7: Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot has seen his stock rise since last season after emerging as the first-choice ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Portuguese international was fancied by former manager Ralf Rangnick ahead of Wan-Bissaka and Erik ten Hag has also shown his trust in the 23-year-old. He has been ever-present for the Red Devils in the Premier League this season and has impressed at either end of the pitch.

However, Manchester United find themselves in a tricky situation with the full-back's contract up for expiry in the summer. The Portuguese international is allowed to enter pre-contract talks with foreign clubs in January and has already started attracting interest from a host of clubs across the continent. Here, we will take a look at two clubs chasing the 23-year-old's signature.

Barcelona

Dalot was one of the many right-backs to be linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but the move did not materialize. It is understood that the Blaugrana have maintained their interest in the 23-year-old and could launch a move on a free transfer next summer.

The Catalan giants have Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto as options at right-back but Dalot could prove to be a solid addition in the long run. He is younger than both of them and could develop into a top-class right-back in the years to come. Roberto is 30 years of age while Bellerin is 27 and neither of them look like long-term solutions.



Juventus

Juventus are another club to have expressed an interest in Dalot as they look to bring the Portuguese international back to Serie A. The 23-year-old previously had a spell on loan at AC Milan where he made a solid impression.

The Old Lady have Danilo as the only senior option at right-back with Juan Cuardado also capable of filling in. With both players over 30 years of age, it is no surprise that Juventus are looking for options and Dalot seems like a brilliant option.