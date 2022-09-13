Two deals Chelsea could make in January to support new boss Graham Potter

Bengaluru, Sept. 13: Chelsea are expected to back their new boss Graham Potter in the January transfer window.

New owner Todd Boehly and his management were the highest spenders in Europe in the recently concluded window that witnessed the Blues shell out in excess of £270million on eight new signings. The transfers were made under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel. However, following his departure, Potter is now ready to assess the squad.

The current crop of Chelsea players is definitely talented and they still are one of the favourites to land Champions League football next season. However, it is believed that the American owner is adamant the club still have work to do in the market in order to build a competitive squad capable of winning the biggest prizes.

Hence, another couple of signings are expected to arrive in the winter window with Potter getting a good shot at the transfer market in order to enclose his control in the squad.

As per rumours Chelsea are apparently looking at at least two signings. The English giants reportedly will once again look for a midfield addition in winter. Chelsea tried to land Ajax's defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez on the deadline day but could only manage to land Denis Zakaria on a loan deal.

But it is believed that they are likely to go for him once again in winter. Additionally, the club are said to be also keeping track of PSV Eindhoven’s Ibrahim Sangare while Southampton's summer arrival Romeo Lavia is also in the mix.

There is also a chance Chelsea could look to sign another backup goalkeeper in winter. Their current number two Kepa Arrizabalaga tried to engineer a move to Lazio in the summer however the deal collapsed. He is likely to push for a move in January again and if successful, Chelsea are likely to explore the market for a new shot-stopper.

Apart from these, Chelsea could also explore the market for an attacker. Although, it now remains to be seen what the new English manager prioritizes once the season progresses.