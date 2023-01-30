Anthony Elanga: Two European Clubs Lurking for the Manchester United oungster

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga is attracting a lot of interest this January.

If some of the reports are to be believed there are chances of him shifting sides before the window slams shut. The 20-year-old has struggled for game time this season after his breakthrough season last campaign.

The Swedish attacker has started just seven games under Erik ten Hag this season compared to 20 outings last season that he received under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

With Antony's arrival from Ajax and Alejandro Garnacho's emergence in the first team, Elanga has seen his chances in the first team getting limited. There is also Jadon Sancho waiting in the line is looking to bounce back from a difficult period in his career which could signify more limited chances for Elanga. As a result, it is understood that several clubs have started circling around him to acquire a deal, even on a temporary basis.

Everton were rumoured to be a strong contender to get him with Frank Lampard pushing for a move. However, ever since the sacking of the former Chelsea manager, that rumour mill has stopped.

According to some latest rumours, as many as 10 clubs so far contacted the Old Trafford side, however, Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund are said to be the most interested as of now. Both sides are reported to be willing to sign him on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Dortmund are not planning to be very active in the January transfer window and are looking for smart deals to improve the bench strength for their bid to secure a top-four spot. They apparently have been impressed with Elanga's rise and are ready to include him in the ranks that have lacked goals in the first half of the season, due to the absences of the likes of Sebastien Haller, Marco Reus, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

PSV, on the other hand, are looking to replace Cody Gakpo who joined Liverpool this January. The Dutch star attacker's exit unsurprisingly has left a significant gap in the PSV Eindhoven offensive unit and manager Ruud van Nistelrooy now wants his former club's attacker to replace him, even if it's on a temporary deal.

The noise around Old Trafford is that Ten Hag is not actually convinced to let the youngster leave with the side competing on all fronts so far. However, things could change if Elanga pushes to leave Manchester United to restore his downward career.