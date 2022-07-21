Two free deals West Ham United could make this summer

Bengaluru, July 21: West Ham United although missed out on a Champions League and Europa League spot despite being in contention for both places for the majority of the season but it was definitely one of West Ham's better seasons.

The team managed to fight against all odds to reach the Europa League semi-final competing with some of the top sides before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt.

David Moyes has enough positive instances to guide his team forward. The Scottish boss will be now hoping that the Hammers will build on last season’s impressive campaign by assembling a squad that can compete on all fronts.

If some of the reports are to be believed, the Hammers are leaving no stones unturned to push on and invest in the team. They have already secured the signing of Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, and Flynn Downes this summer.

While further acquisitions are in the pipeline with the club’s recruitment team chasing new faces, it is understood that Moyes is pushing for two familiar faces. As per rumours, the Hammers boss is keeping tabs on the future of Jesse Lingard and Adnan Januzaj with both players available on free transfers.

Advertisement Advertisement

Adnan Januzaj

The Belgian winger is one of the options Hammers are looking at closely. The 27-year-old winger made his senior breakthrough under Moyes at Manchester United before playing under the Scot at Sunderland. His career although has not flourished as expected after leaving Old Trafford.

However, he did well during his time at Real Betis. He is now a free agent after leaving the La Liga side and Moyes apparently believes he can still get the best out of the right winger. Moyes is eager to sign a new winger to shore up his frontline and provide quality backup to Jarrod Bowen. Januzaj's signing in that aspect could be perfect.

Jesse Lingard

The Manchester United is a free agent after leaving the Old Trafford side. West Ham have been chasing the England international for quite a time now however it is understood that they are yet to match the financial demands of the winger. Lingard was a star player under Moyes in 2020-21 where he spent six memorable months.

The east Londoners have been keen on signing him permanently since. The 29-year-old is now in advanced talks with newly promoted side Nottingham Forest over a deal but the Hammers are said to be still in contention.