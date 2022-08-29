Two midfielders on AC Milans radar as they look to replace Frank Kessie before transfer deadline

Bengaluru, Aug 29: AC Milan are expected to strengthen its midfield department before the transfer deadline ends next month.

The Serie A winners have had a decent transfer window so far with Rossoneri club managing directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara acquiring some bright talents from the market.

The club have already secured the likes of Charles De Ketelaere, Divock Origi and Alessandro Florenzi so far while a deal for Schalke defender Malick Thiaw seems to be also completed.

The Italian side now are set to push for a defensive midfielder before the window slams shut. The club are looking to replace Frank Kessie this summer who has joined Barcelona and apparently have zeroed on these two names:

Joao Gomes

The 21-year-old Flamengo midfielder is reportedly one of the options Milan are looking at closely. The 21-year-old has shown a lot of promise for Flamengo in the last few years. The Brazilian midfielder made his debut for Flamengo nearly two years ago and has risen in stature considerably since then already making more than 100 appearances.

The right-footed defensive midfielder however has a contract until 2025 and the Brazilian side are apparently demanding a hefty fee which has not pleased Milan. Both sides are said to be on the table for discussion however Milan are said to be not ready to pay anything over the top for Gomes.

Aster Vranckx

The 19-year-old Wolfsburg midfielder is said to be the alternative to Gomes. The Belgian international moved to Volkswagen Arena last summer and impressed the onlookers with his first season in Germany. Milan have been keeping track of the youngster for quite a time and reportedly have launched a bid for him already.

The Bundesliga side however are demanding €13 million, whereas Milan have offered around €11m. It is now understood that the Italian club could secure his signature with a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy.