Chelsea: Two More Signings the Blues can make after Mudryk deal

Chelsea's January transfer plans look to be still not over with the Stamford Bridge side are said to be looking over two more signings.

The Blues have been on a spending spree since Todd Boehly's takeover. The American owner backed then-manager Thomas Tuchel with Premier League-high £278m with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

But the club struggled to make an impact and sacked the German coach to sign Brighton manager Graham Potter instead. Things have not truly changed since his arrival with just one win in the last five games for the English coach. But it seems, the club are still ready to back the new manager too with his preferable recruit which has seen them getting five players Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, Molde striker David Datro Fofana, Monaco central defender Benoit Badiashile, Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix and most recent record signing Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhalo Mudryk.

Chelsea eye a midfielder:

They are now apparently ready to push for a midfielder and a versatile striker if rumours are to be believed. Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is reportedly one of the options Chelsea are looking for in this transfer window.

He was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier in the summer and some reports suggest the Blues could reignite their interest. The Ecuador international is a box-to-box midfielder which is something Chelsea currently lack. Caicedo made his progress under Potter and the English manager could use his former connection to land him. He could be available for a fee close to €60-70 million mark.

Chelsea are linked with Leandro Trossard:

Another player who have been apparently kept on the wishlist is Caicedo's team-mate Leandro Trossard. The Belgian has fallen out with manager Roberto De Zerbi and his future is uncertain at the Amex Stadium.