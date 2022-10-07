Two pre-contract agreements Chelsea likely to announce in January

Kolkata, October 7: Chelsea have had a number of deals getting denied in the summer transfer window and it seems like the new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has learned a lesson.

As a result, the club are now working on a much more progressive manner and as per rumors, they are now looking to snap up their potential targets with a pre-contract agreement in January.

Chelsea are looking to wrap up deals well before the window opens, and before any rival offers, even if they need to pay a premium.

According to rumors, the Blues so far have targetted two players with a pre-contract agreement getting completed in January and they have been progressing well in their target. Chelsea are reportedly lining up a double swoop on Red Bull Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku

According to insiders, Chelsea have already secured a pre-contract with the attacker. There has not been any official announcement but it is understood that the winter transfer window will see the deal getting the stamp. The 24-year-old will reportedly cost around £53m and underwent a medical in Germany last month as part of the future arrangements.

Chelsea are quietly improving their squad with young talent and Nkunku will supply Chelsea with attacking output, pace, and a newly-developed eye for goal. The French international has been a revelation since signing for Leipzig in 2019 and it could be a great coup for the London giants.

Josko Gvardiol

The Blues were strongly linked with the defender at the latter stage of the window. Chelsea reportedly bid as much as £80m for Gvardiol in the final days of the summer transfer window, but the 20-year-old was never likely to leave at that moment. However, Chelsea have been in touch with RB Leipzig since then and are now expected to capitalize on their productive relationship with the German club by snapping up their prized assets.

The fee is now said to be much lower than what Chelsea bid for him in the summer. Gvardiol is one of Europe’s most promising young ball-playing defenders and he could also be a great addition to Potter's side.