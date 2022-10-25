Two Premier League clubs chasing AC Milan star Mike Maignan

Bengaluru, Oct. 25: AC Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur eying a deal for the French international.

The 27-year-old has been in the limelight since moving to Lille from PSG where he earned a reputation as a ball-playing keeper with an incredible shot-stopping ability. He was named Ligue 1’s best goalkeeper for the 2018/19 season where he helped his side to win the League over giants PSG.

He made his move to Milan only last season as a replacement for Gianluigi Donnarumma in a bargain €14 million deal and it is fair to say it has been the best move for both parties. He helped the club win Serie A in his first season and has probably been the best keeper in Italy. His rise to stardom unsurprisingly now has caught the attraction with rumours suggesting that both United and Spurs are apparently looking for a summer deal ahead of next season.

Manchester United

Despite being Manchester United’s hero for almost a decade, David De Gea's mixed form has raised eyebrows recently. Due to the decline in performance levels and the Spanish keeper seemingly finding it difficult to adjust to Erik ten Hag’s new system particularly due to his restricted ability with the ball at his feet, United are said to be considering bringing in a new keeper.

Maignan's playing profile in that aspect completely fits the bill for the Red Devils. He has enough top-flight as well as European experience to command the number-one spot although considering his contract is set to end in 2026, he could command a hefty fee.

Tottenham Hotspur

The North London side are also looking for a keeper for quite some time now with a view to replacing the aging Hugo Lloris. The 35-year-old has been a distinguished servant but the switching of the guard needs to come soon. At this point, Lloris is definitely slowly advancing into the twilight of his career, and getting an efficient replacement for him needs to be addressed pretty soon. Considering how impressive Maignan has been for Milan in recent times he looks to have what it takes to be a solid keeper for Tottenham over a long time.