Two Premier League clubs in talks over a deal to sign Corinthians talent Robert Renan - Things to know

Bengaluru, Oct. 12: Over the years the Brazilian league has been a hotbed of emerging talents and top European sides have not shied away from putting money on the line to acquire the next best thing from there.

In recent times, there have been some of the biggest Brazilian players to come out of that region to play in Premier League, and Corinthians' Robert Renan now appears to be the next top talent to get into England.

The 19-year-old is seemingly becoming a hot prospect in the market as many European clubs look to prise him away from Brazil. Premier League bigwigs Arsenal, Chelsea, and Wolves are among the clubs interested in the services of the talented defender, while Borussia Dortmund are also said to be keeping a close eye.

Here are a couple of things you need to know about the youngster:

His career so far

Having shone through the youth ranks at the club, the youngster has made his first-team debut for Corinthians this season and so far he has made four appearances. However, he seems to have impressed the manager massively who very recently admitted that the youngster should have gotten his breakthrough earlier.

Playing Style

The 19-year-old is currently being considered one of the best raw defensive talents in Brazil. Left-footed center-back Renan has exceptional ball-playing abilities. The 19-year-old also is incredibly strong defensively and provides exceptional skill and poise in the build-up. Standing at 6.1ft, the youngster is not incredibly strong aerially but there is enough time for him to develop further.

Transfer Situation

Wolves targetted the youngster early in the summer and the Brazilian club asked for a fee close to £10m. But now additional interest from Chelsea and Arsenal could increase the fee.

Arsenal who have had a strong connection in Brazil due to technical director Edu's involvement could lead the chase in that regard. The Gunners in recent years have successfully poached talents like Martinelli and Marquinhos from the Brazilian league and they could repeat the same with Renan. Chelsea on the other hand, have not shied away from shelling money for potential talents and considering Renan's potential they too could show a great interest in him in the future window.