Two Premier League clubs interested in Bayer Leverkusens Piero Hincapie - Things to know about him

Kolkata, October 6: Two Premier League bigwigs have made contact to sign Bayer Leverkusen's rising star Piero Hincapie, according to rumours.

The 20-year-old defender has been touted as the next big prospect, and several clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, are expected to line up for his signature.

Not a popular name in the European circuit yet, here are the things you need to know about him-

Career so far

Hincapie arrived in Bundesliga last season from Argentinian side Talleres for just £5.5m last season and he has been an immediate hit so far. He has become a mainstay in the very first season with 27 appearances in the German league. He has been involved in 10 games already into the season. Despite the German club's struggle, he has been a bright light.

Playing style

For a defender who is still relatively inexperienced, Hincapie appears to be pretty composed and in control of the game most of the time. The Ecuador defender has an impressive ability to carry the ball further above the pitch. His playing style seems to be suited for a possession-orientated side that like to dominate with the ball and find line-breaking passes that progress the ball.

Transfer Rumours

Tottenham sporting director Paratici reportedly has made contact with Leverkusen defender Hincapie’s camp over a possible move however Arsenal are also said to be in the line. The Gunners, however, have a plethora of options in the backline and it does not make sense for them to splash any cash for the defender with immediate effect.

Spurs, on the other hand, are still looking to rebuild the side and the youngster could be a good addition in the long run. He well may not be a starter on the side but could be a good backup option to any of the first-team defenders available. Considering Leverkusen are ready to listen to offers for around €25 million, he is definitely a good option to look at.