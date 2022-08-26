Two Premier League clubs who are keen to sign Real Madrid outcast Marco Asensio

Kolkata, August 26: Real Madrid right-winger Marco Asensio is reportedly heading towards the exit door before the transfer window ends and Premier League has been seen as the ideal destination for him.

The Champions League winners are reportedly willing to cut ties with the Spanish international who has only one year remaining in his current deal. Madrid apparently offered the 26-year-old new deal, however, Asensio reportedly has turned it down looking out for a better proposal.

But it is understood that Madrid are not willing to offer a new agreement to a player who has mostly been a sporadic presence in the squad in recent years. The La Liga giants are now desperate to cash in on Asensio before the end of the window.

The player could be available for a fee of around €25m and the right winger could attract interest from these two Premier League sides.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a right-winger with Ajax sensation Antony believed to be their prime target. However, the Dutch club's massive asking fee of €100m could be a stumbling block in the deal. In that aspect, Asensio could emerge as a cost-effective option. The Spaniard, who scored 12 goals in all competitions last season could act as an excellent understudy to Sancho while his inclusion could also hand United massive bench strength as well as top European experiences.

Arsenal

Arsenal were linked with a move for the 26-year-old last summer, but nothing transpired. But there is a possibility of the Gunners exploring a late bid for him in this window. Arteta is reportedly exploring the market for a right-winger with unsettled Nicolas Pepe almost sure to leave the club. Wolves winger Pedro Neto is apparently their prime target. However, Wolves are holding out for a fee close to €50m, which is believed to be insufficient for Arsenal at this stage. Asensio in that regard could emerge as a viable option for them. Signing the 26-year-old could be another excellent step towards building a young and capable squad.