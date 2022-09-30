Two Premier League giants chasing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge

Bengaluru, September 30: Sheffield United midfielder, Sander Berge, is reportedly being monitored by Premier League giants Liverpool, and Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window.

The Norway international was tracked by both sides in the summer window, but the Championship side did not agree to terms with either of the two Premier League sides.

However, it is now understood that the deal could be reignited in January with both sides still on the look out for midfield addition after injury to key players in that position.

Sander Berge's Sheffield career so far

Berge moved to the Blades in January 2020 and tasted Premier League action only for a limited time. However, despite Sheffield getting relegated in 2020-21, he was their standout player.

He has fetched rave reviews for his performance in Championship as well and the possibility to play in the Premier League would surely be too big of an opportunity to turn down for him. Berge so far has made 75 appearances, playing as a central midfielder and has scored 11 goals during his time in England.

Transfer Link

Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly approached the midfielder during the summer transfer window. However, the two sides made the call during the dying hours of the window. So, Sheffield were not ready to let him go.

Liverpool and Chelsea had to settle with Juventus duo Arthur Melo and Dennis Zakaria on loan respectively. But, the move may be revived in January with the Championship side now reportedly ready to cash in on him.

The Blades are reportedly willing to do a deal in the region of £35m. Liverpool and Chelsea, who have both struggled for creativity in the middle, could see the Norway midfielder as a welcome addition. And considering his vast potential, the transfer fee also looks quite attainable for both sides.