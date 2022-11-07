Champions League 2022-23 draw: Real Madrid and Liverpool to play repeat of last seasons final in UCL last 16

Bengaluru, Nov 7: The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 draws are finally out and Liverpool have been paired with Real Madrid in a repeat of last season's Champions League final. The UCL 2022-23 draws were held on Monday (November 7) at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Madrid reached the knockout stages as Group F winners, an outcome they will have been hoping would secure them a favourable tie. But by being paired with Liverpool, Carlo Ancelotti's men were given arguably the hardest draw possible.

Chelsea will face Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16. It will mean that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic will face their former club.

Italian giants AC Milan will battle it out against Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur. Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have been drawn with Premier League 2021-22 champions Manchester City.

Belgian pro-league Club Brugge will lock horns with Portuguese football club SL Benfica. Frankfurt have been pitted against Napoli while Inter Milan will take on Porto. French Ligue giants Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns with Bayern Munich.

The group stage saw 16 teams exit Europe's top club competition and four sides each from Premier League (England) and Bundesliga (Germany) have been joined by three teams from Serie A (Italy), two from Primera Liga (Portugal), and one each from La Liga (Spain), Jupiler Pro League (Belgium) and Ligue 1 (France) for the round of 16 draw.

Record champions and holders Real Madrid were the only team of four from La Liga to qualify for the round of 16. All four teams from Premier League made it into the last 16, while four of the five from the Bundesliga also reached the knockout rounds.

Here is a look at the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Round of 16 Draw and Fixture Dates:

1. Liverpool vs Real Madrid

1st Leg: Feb 14/15, 2023

2nd Leg: March 7/8, 2023

2. RB Leipzig vs Manchester City

1st Leg: Feb 14/15, 2023

2nd Leg: March 7/8, 2023

3. Club Brugge vs SL Benfica

1st Leg: Feb 14/15, 2023

2nd Leg: March 7/8, 2023

4. Frankfurt vs Napoli

1st Leg: Feb 14/15, 2023

2nd Leg: March 7/8, 2023

5. Inter Milan vs Porto

1st Leg: Feb 14/15, 2023

2nd Leg: March 7/8, 2023

6. Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

1st Leg: Feb 14/15, 2023

2nd Leg: March 7/8, 2023

7. PSG vs Bayern Munich

1st Leg: Feb 14/15, 2023

2nd Leg: March 7/8, 2023

8. AC Milan vs Tottenham

1st Leg: Feb 14/15, 2023

2nd Leg: March 7/8, 2023