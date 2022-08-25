UEFA Awards: Player of the Year to Coach of the Year – The All-time winners list from 1997 to 2022

UEFA, the European football body, stages an annual awards ceremony at the start of a new season to recognise the best player and coach performances from the previous editions of the UEFA mens' and women's club competitions.

Apart from the Men's Player of the Year, Men's Coach of the Year, Women's Player of the Year, and Women's Coach of the Year awards, UEFA also presents awards to the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward every season.

The awards ceremony would coincide with the UEFA Super Cup, but after the Super Cup was moved to early August in 2014, the ceremony has been held alongside the UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

The men's and women's player of the year awards are given based on voting by a jury comprised of coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the previous edition of UEFA club competitions as well as a group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM).

The men's award, first awarded in 1997-98 as UEFA club footballer of the year award was replaced by UEFA Best Player in Europe Award from the 2010-16 and is now the UEFA Men's Player of the Year since the 2016-17 season.

The women's award, first introduced in 2013 as the UEFA Best Women's Player in Europe awards, is now known as UEFA Women's Player of the Year since the 2016-17 season.

Also, the positional awards which were not given from 2010-2016 in the men's category returned in 2017. The women's positional and coach awards were introduced in 2019-20.

The men's coach award, which originally started as European Football Coach of the Season from 1997-98, was later awarded by European Union of Sports Press-AIPS Europe, but the UEFA award made it's return and is now known as UEFA Men's Coach of the Year since 2019-20 season.

In addition to all the above mentioned categories, UEFA also acknowledges outstanding achievements that transcend the sport every year since 1998 with the UEFA President's Award.

Here is a look at the UEFA Awards all-time winners list from 1997 to 2022: