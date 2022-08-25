UEFA Awards: Player of the Year to Coach of the Year – The All-time winners list from 1997 to 2022

UEFA, the European football body, stages an annual awards ceremony at the start of a new season to recognise the best player and coach performances from the previous editions of the UEFA mens' and women's club competitions.
Apart from the Men's Player of the Year, Men's Coach of the Year, Women's Player of the Year, and Women's Coach of the Year awards, UEFA also presents awards to the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward every season.
The awards ceremony would coincide with the UEFA Super Cup, but after the Super Cup was moved to early August in 2014, the ceremony has been held alongside the UEFA Champions League group stage draw.
The men's and women's player of the year awards are given based on voting by a jury comprised of coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the previous edition of UEFA club competitions as well as a group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM).
The men's award, first awarded in 1997-98 as UEFA club footballer of the year award was replaced by UEFA Best Player in Europe Award from the 2010-16 and is now the UEFA Men's Player of the Year since the 2016-17 season.
The women's award, first introduced in 2013 as the UEFA Best Women's Player in Europe awards, is now known as UEFA Women's Player of the Year since the 2016-17 season.
Also, the positional awards which were not given from 2010-2016 in the men's category returned in 2017. The women's positional and coach awards were introduced in 2019-20.
The men's coach award, which originally started as European Football Coach of the Season from 1997-98, was later awarded by European Union of Sports Press-AIPS Europe, but the UEFA award made it's return and is now known as UEFA Men's Coach of the Year since 2019-20 season.
In addition to all the above mentioned categories, UEFA also acknowledges outstanding achievements that transcend the sport every year since 1998 with the UEFA President's Award.
Here is a look at the UEFA Awards all-time winners list from 1997 to 2022:
UEFA Player of the Year Award
Men’s Player of the Year
|Season
|Player
|Nationality
|Club
|2020-21
|Jorginho
|Italy
|Chelsea
|2019-20
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|Bayern Munich
|2018-19
|Virgil van Dijk
|Netherlands
|Liverpool
|2017-18
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|Real Madrid
|2016-17
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2015-16
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2014-15
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2013-14
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid
|2012-13
|Franck Ribery
|France
|Bayern Munich
|2011-12
|Andres Iniesta
|Spain
|Barcelona
|2010-11
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2009-10
|Diego Milito
|Argentina
|Inter
|2008-09
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|2007-08
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Manchester United
|2006-07
|Kaka
|Brazil
|Milan
|2005-06
|Ronaldinho
|Brazil
|Barcelona
|2004-05
|Steven Gerrard
|England
|Liverpool
|2003-04
|Deco
|Portugal
|Porto
|2002-03
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Italy
|Juventus
|2001-02
|Zinedine Zidane
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|2000-01
|Stefan Effenberg
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|1999-2000
|Fernando Redondo
|Argentina
|Real Madrid
|1998-99
|David Beckham
|England
|Manchester United
|1997-98
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|Inter
Women’s Player of the Year
|Season
|Player
|Nationality
|Club
|2020-21
|Alexia Putellas
|Spain
|Barcelona
|2019-20
|Pernille Harder
|Denmark
|Wolfsburg
|2018-19
|Lucy Bronze
|England
|Lyon
|2017-18
|Pernille Harder
|Denmark
|Wolfsburg
|2016-17
|Lieke Martens
|Netherlands
|Barcelona
|2015-16
|Ada Hegerberg
|Norway
|Lyon
|2014-15
|Celia Sasic
|Germany
|Frankfurt
|2013-14
|Nadine Kessler
|Germany
|Wolfsburg
|2012-13
|Nadine Angerer
|Germany
|Frankfurt
UEFA Coach of the Year Award
Men’s Coach of the Year
|Season
|Coach
|Club
|2020-21
|Thomas Tuchel
|Chelsea
|2019-20
|Hansi Flick
|Bayern Munich
|2015-16
|Claudio Ranieri
|Leicester City
|2014-15
|Luis Enrique
|Barcelona
|2013-14
|Unai Emery
|Sevilla
|2012-13
|Jupp Heynckes
|Bayern Munich
|2011-12
|Diego Simeone
|Atletico Madrid
|2010-11
|Andre Villas-Boas
|Porto
|2009-10
|Quique Sanchez Flores
|Atletico Madrid
|2008-09
|Pep Guardiola
|Barcelona
|2007-08
|Alex Ferguson
|Manchester United
|2006-07
|Carlo Ancelotti
|Milan
|2005-06
|Frank Rijkaard
|Barcelona
|2005-06
|Juande Ramos
|Sevilla
|2004-05
|Rafael Benitez
|Liverpool
|2004-05
|Valery Gazzaev
|CSKA Moscow
|2003-04
|Jose Mourinho
|Porto
|2003-04
|Rafael Benitez
|Valencia
|2002-03
|Carlo Ancelotti
|Milan
|2002-03
|Jose Mourinho
|Porto
|2001-02
|Vicente del Bosque
|Real Madrid
|2000-01
|Ottmar Hitzfeld
|Bayern Munich
|1999-2000
|Hector Cuper
|Valencia
|1998-99
|Alex Ferguson
|Manchester United
|1997-98
|Marcello Lippi
|Juventus
Women’s Coach of the Year
|Season
|Coach
|Club
|2020-21
|Luis Cortes
|Barcelona
|2019-20
|Jean-Luc Vasseur
|Lyon
UEFA Best Goalkeeper Award
Best Goalkeeper (Men)
|Season
|Player
|Club
|2020-21
|Edouard Mendy
|Chelsea
|2019-20
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|2018-19
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|2017-18
|Keylor Navas
|Real Madrid
|2016-17
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Juventus
|2010-16
|Not awarded
|Not Awarded
|2009-10
|Julio Cesar
|Inter
|2008-09
|Edwin van der Sar
|Manchester United
|2007-08
|Petr Cech
|Chelsea
|2006-07
|Petr Cech
|Chelsea
|2005-06
|Jens Lehmann
|Arsenal
|2004-05
|Petr Cech
|Chelsea
|2003-04
|Vítor Baia
|Porto
|2002-03
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Juventus
|2001-02
|Oliver Kahn
|Bayern Munich
|2000-01
|Oliver Kahn
|Bayern Munich
|1999-2000
|Oliver Kahn
|Bayern Munich
|1998-99
|Oliver Kahn
|Bayern Munich
|1997-98
|Peter Schmeichel
|Manchester United
Best Goalkeeper (Women)
|Season
|Player
|Club
|2020-21
|Sandra Panos
|Barcelona
|2019-20
|Sarah Bouhaddi
|Lyon
UEFA Best Defender Award
Best Defender (Men)
|Season
|Player
|Club
|2020-21
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|2019-20
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|2018-19
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|2017-18
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|2016-17
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|2010-16
|Not awarded
|Not awarded
|2009-10
|Maicon
|Inter
|2008-09
|John Terry
|Chelsea
|2007-08
|John Terry
|Chelsea
|2006-07
|Paolo Maldini
|Milan
|2005-06
|Carles Puyol
|Barcelona
|2004-05
|John Terry
|Chelsea
|2003-04
|Ricardo Carvalho
|Porto
|2002-03
|Roberto Carlos
|Real Madrid
|2001-02
|Roberto Carlos
|Real Madrid
|2000-01
|Roberto Ayala
|Valencia
|1999-2000
|Jaap Stam
|Manchester United
|1998-99
|Jaap Stam
|Manchester United
|1997-98
|Fernando Hierro
|Real Madrid
Best Defender (Women)
|Season
|Player
|Club
|2020-21
|Irene Paredes
|PSG
|2019-20
|Wendie Renard
|Lyon
UEFA Best Midfielder Award
Best Midfielder (Men)
|Season
|Player
|Club
|2020-21
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|2019-20
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|2018-19
|Frenkie de Jong
|Ajax
|2017-18
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|2016-17
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|2010-16
|Not awarded
|Not awarded
|2009-10
|Wesley Sneijder
|Inter
|2008-09
|Xavi
|Barcelona
|2007-08
|Frank Lampard
|Chelsea
|2006-07
|Clarence Seedorf
|Milan
|2005-06
|Deco
|Barcelona
|2004-05
|Kaka
|Milan
|2003-04
|Deco
|Porto
|2002-03
|Pavel Nedved
|Juventus
|2001-02
|Michael Ballack
|Bayer Leverkusen
|2000-01
|Gaizka Mendieta
|Valencia
|1999-2000
|Gaizka Mendieta
|Valencia
|1998-99
|David Beckham
|Manchester United
|1997-98
|Zinedine Zidane
|Juventus
Best Midfielder (Women)
|Season
|Player
|Club
|2020-21
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|2019-20
|Dzsenifer Marozsan
|Lyon
UEFA Best Forward Award
Best Forward (Men)
|Season
|Player
|Club
|2020-21
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|2019-20
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|2018-19
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|2017-18
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|2016-17
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|2010-16
|Not awarded
|Not awarded
|2009-10
|Diego Milito
|Inter
|2008-09
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|2007-08
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|2006-07
|Kaka
|Milan
|2005-06
|Samuel Eto'o
|Barcelona
|2004-05
|Ronaldinho
|Barcelona
|2003-04
|Fernando Morientes
|Monaco
|2002-03
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Manchester United
|2001-02
|Raul
|Real Madrid
|2000-01
|Raul
|Real Madrid
|1999-2000
|Raul
|Real Madrid
|1998-99
|Andriy Shevchenko
|Dynamo Kyiv
|1997-98
|Ronaldo
|Inter
Best Forward (Women)
|Season
|Player
|Club
|2020-21
|Jennifer Hermoso
|Barcelona
|2019-20
|Pernille Harder
|Wolfsburg
UEFA President’s Award
|Year
|Recipients
|2022
|Arrigo Sacchi (Italy)
|2021
|Simon Kjaer and the Copenhagen EURO 2020 medical team (Denmark)
|2020
|Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)
|2019
|Eric Cantona (France)
|2018
|David Beckham (England)
|2017
|Francesco Totti (Italy)
|2016
|No award
|2015
|No award
|2014
|Josef Masopust (Czech Republic)
|2013
|Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)
|2012
|Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)
|2011
|Gianni Rivera (Italy)
|2010
|Raymond Kopa (France)
|2009
|Eusebio (Portugal)
|2008
|Sir Bobby Charlton (England)
|2007
|Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain)
|2006
|Wilfried Straub (Germany)
|2005
|Frank Rijkaard (Netherlands)
|2004
|Ernie Walker (Scotland)
|2003
|Paolo Maldini (Italy)
|2002
|Sir Bobby Robson (England)
|2001
|Juan Santisteban (Spain)
|2000
|Guy Roux (France)
|1999
|No award
|1998
|Jacques Delors (European Commission, France)