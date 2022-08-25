UEFA Awards: Player of the Year to Coach of the Year – The All-time winners list from 1997 to 2022


UEFA, the European football body, stages an annual awards ceremony at the start of a new season to recognise the best player and coach performances from the previous editions of the UEFA mens' and women's club competitions.

Apart from the Men's Player of the Year, Men's Coach of the Year, Women's Player of the Year, and Women's Coach of the Year awards, UEFA also presents awards to the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward every season.

The awards ceremony would coincide with the UEFA Super Cup, but after the Super Cup was moved to early August in 2014, the ceremony has been held alongside the UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

The men's and women's player of the year awards are given based on voting by a jury comprised of coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the previous edition of UEFA club competitions as well as a group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM).

The men's award, first awarded in 1997-98 as UEFA club footballer of the year award was replaced by UEFA Best Player in Europe Award from the 2010-16 and is now the UEFA Men's Player of the Year since the 2016-17 season.

The women's award, first introduced in 2013 as the UEFA Best Women's Player in Europe awards, is now known as UEFA Women's Player of the Year since the 2016-17 season.

Also, the positional awards which were not given from 2010-2016 in the men's category returned in 2017. The women's positional and coach awards were introduced in 2019-20.

The men's coach award, which originally started as European Football Coach of the Season from 1997-98, was later awarded by European Union of Sports Press-AIPS Europe, but the UEFA award made it's return and is now known as UEFA Men's Coach of the Year since 2019-20 season.

In addition to all the above mentioned categories, UEFA also acknowledges outstanding achievements that transcend the sport every year since 1998 with the UEFA President's Award.

Here is a look at the UEFA Awards all-time winners list from 1997 to 2022:

UEFA Player of the Year Award

Men’s Player of the Year

SeasonPlayerNationalityClub
2020-21JorginhoItalyChelsea
2019-20Robert LewandowskiPolandBayern Munich
2018-19Virgil van DijkNetherlandsLiverpool
2017-18Luka ModricCroatiaReal Madrid
2016-17Cristiano RonaldoPortugalReal Madrid
2015-16Cristiano RonaldoPortugalReal Madrid
2014-15Lionel MessiArgentinaBarcelona
2013-14Cristiano RonaldoPortugalReal Madrid
2012-13Franck RiberyFranceBayern Munich
2011-12Andres IniestaSpainBarcelona
2010-11Lionel MessiArgentinaBarcelona
2009-10Diego MilitoArgentinaInter
2008-09Lionel MessiArgentinaBarcelona
2007-08Cristiano RonaldoPortugalManchester United
2006-07KakaBrazilMilan
2005-06RonaldinhoBrazilBarcelona
2004-05Steven GerrardEnglandLiverpool
2003-04DecoPortugalPorto
2002-03Gianluigi BuffonItalyJuventus
2001-02Zinedine ZidaneSpainReal Madrid
2000-01Stefan EffenbergGermanyBayern Munich
1999-2000Fernando RedondoArgentinaReal Madrid
1998-99David BeckhamEnglandManchester United
1997-98RonaldoBrazilInter

Women’s Player of the Year

SeasonPlayerNationalityClub
2020-21Alexia PutellasSpainBarcelona
2019-20Pernille HarderDenmarkWolfsburg
2018-19Lucy BronzeEnglandLyon
2017-18Pernille HarderDenmarkWolfsburg
2016-17Lieke MartensNetherlandsBarcelona
2015-16Ada HegerbergNorwayLyon
2014-15Celia SasicGermanyFrankfurt
2013-14Nadine KesslerGermanyWolfsburg
2012-13Nadine AngererGermanyFrankfurt
UEFA Coach of the Year Award

Men’s Coach of the Year

SeasonCoachClub
2020-21Thomas TuchelChelsea
2019-20Hansi FlickBayern Munich
2015-16Claudio RanieriLeicester City
2014-15Luis EnriqueBarcelona
2013-14Unai EmerySevilla
2012-13Jupp HeynckesBayern Munich
2011-12Diego SimeoneAtletico Madrid
2010-11Andre Villas-BoasPorto
2009-10Quique Sanchez FloresAtletico Madrid
2008-09Pep GuardiolaBarcelona
2007-08Alex FergusonManchester United
2006-07Carlo AncelottiMilan
2005-06Frank RijkaardBarcelona
2005-06Juande RamosSevilla
2004-05Rafael BenitezLiverpool
2004-05Valery GazzaevCSKA Moscow
2003-04Jose MourinhoPorto
2003-04Rafael BenitezValencia
2002-03Carlo AncelottiMilan
2002-03Jose MourinhoPorto
2001-02Vicente del BosqueReal Madrid
2000-01Ottmar HitzfeldBayern Munich
1999-2000Hector CuperValencia
1998-99Alex FergusonManchester United
1997-98Marcello LippiJuventus

Women’s Coach of the Year

SeasonCoachClub
2020-21Luis CortesBarcelona
2019-20Jean-Luc VasseurLyon
UEFA Best Goalkeeper Award

Best Goalkeeper (Men)

SeasonPlayerClub
2020-21Edouard MendyChelsea
2019-20Manuel NeuerBayern Munich
2018-19AlissonLiverpool
2017-18Keylor NavasReal Madrid
2016-17Gianluigi BuffonJuventus
2010-16Not awardedNot Awarded
2009-10Julio CesarInter
2008-09Edwin van der SarManchester United
2007-08Petr CechChelsea
2006-07Petr CechChelsea
2005-06Jens LehmannArsenal
2004-05Petr CechChelsea
2003-04Vítor BaiaPorto
2002-03Gianluigi BuffonJuventus
2001-02Oliver KahnBayern Munich
2000-01Oliver KahnBayern Munich
1999-2000Oliver KahnBayern Munich
1998-99Oliver KahnBayern Munich
1997-98Peter SchmeichelManchester United

Best Goalkeeper (Women)

SeasonPlayerClub
2020-21Sandra PanosBarcelona
2019-20Sarah BouhaddiLyon
UEFA Best Defender Award

Best Defender (Men)

SeasonPlayerClub
2020-21Ruben DiasManchester City
2019-20Joshua KimmichBayern Munich
2018-19Virgil van DijkLiverpool
2017-18Sergio RamosReal Madrid
2016-17Sergio RamosReal Madrid
2010-16Not awardedNot awarded
2009-10MaiconInter
2008-09John TerryChelsea
2007-08John TerryChelsea
2006-07Paolo MaldiniMilan
2005-06Carles PuyolBarcelona
2004-05John TerryChelsea
2003-04Ricardo CarvalhoPorto
2002-03Roberto CarlosReal Madrid
2001-02Roberto CarlosReal Madrid
2000-01Roberto AyalaValencia
1999-2000Jaap StamManchester United
1998-99Jaap StamManchester United
1997-98Fernando HierroReal Madrid

Best Defender (Women)

SeasonPlayerClub
2020-21Irene ParedesPSG
2019-20Wendie RenardLyon
UEFA Best Midfielder Award

Best Midfielder (Men)

SeasonPlayerClub
2020-21N'Golo KanteChelsea
2019-20Kevin De BruyneManchester City
2018-19Frenkie de JongAjax
2017-18Luka ModricReal Madrid
2016-17Luka ModricReal Madrid
2010-16Not awardedNot awarded
2009-10Wesley SneijderInter
2008-09XaviBarcelona
2007-08Frank LampardChelsea
2006-07Clarence SeedorfMilan
2005-06DecoBarcelona
2004-05KakaMilan
2003-04DecoPorto
2002-03Pavel NedvedJuventus
2001-02Michael BallackBayer Leverkusen
2000-01Gaizka MendietaValencia
1999-2000Gaizka MendietaValencia
1998-99David BeckhamManchester United
1997-98Zinedine ZidaneJuventus

Best Midfielder (Women)

SeasonPlayerClub
2020-21Alexia PutellasBarcelona
2019-20Dzsenifer MarozsanLyon
UEFA Best Forward Award

Best Forward (Men)

SeasonPlayerClub
2020-21Erling HaalandBorussia Dortmund
2019-20Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich
2018-19Lionel MessiBarcelona
2017-18Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
2016-17Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
2010-16Not awardedNot awarded
2009-10Diego MilitoInter
2008-09Lionel MessiBarcelona
2007-08Cristiano RonaldoManchester United
2006-07KakaMilan
2005-06Samuel Eto'oBarcelona
2004-05RonaldinhoBarcelona
2003-04Fernando MorientesMonaco
2002-03Ruud van NistelrooyManchester United
2001-02RaulReal Madrid
2000-01RaulReal Madrid
1999-2000RaulReal Madrid
1998-99Andriy ShevchenkoDynamo Kyiv
1997-98RonaldoInter

Best Forward (Women)

SeasonPlayerClub
2020-21Jennifer HermosoBarcelona
2019-20Pernille HarderWolfsburg
UEFA President’s Award
YearRecipients
2022Arrigo Sacchi (Italy)
2021Simon Kjaer and the Copenhagen EURO 2020 medical team (Denmark)
2020Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast)
2019Eric Cantona (France)
2018David Beckham (England)
2017Francesco Totti (Italy)
2016No award
2015No award
2014Josef Masopust (Czech Republic)
2013Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)
2012Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)
2011Gianni Rivera (Italy)
2010Raymond Kopa (France)
2009Eusebio (Portugal)
2008Sir Bobby Charlton (England)
2007Alfredo Di Stefano (Spain)
2006Wilfried Straub (Germany)
2005Frank Rijkaard (Netherlands)
2004Ernie Walker (Scotland)
2003Paolo Maldini (Italy)
2002Sir Bobby Robson (England)
2001Juan Santisteban (Spain)
2000Guy Roux (France)
1999No award
1998Jacques Delors (European Commission, France)

Published On August 25, 2022

