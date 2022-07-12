Ukraines football season to begin as per schedule next month despite political tensions across the border

Bengaluru, July 12: Politics and sports should not mixed goes the adage as despite the ongoing diplomatic row, Ukraine has decided to go ahead with its new football season as per schedule from next month, the country's sports minister Vadym Gutsait confirmed.

It may be recalled that Ukrainian football clubs decided in April to end the previous season early after it was suspended following Russia's invasion of the country.

Shakhtar Donetsk was leading Dynamo Kyiv by two points in the Ukraine championship at that time when the season was interrupted, but the league decided not to award the title.

"The Ukrainian football championship will start on August 23," Gutsait posted on Facebook.

"We agreed to work out the procedure for organising and holding competitions under martial law," he added.

The minister said that the matches of the new season will be held in the territory of Ukraine, but without spectators and with mandatory observance of all safety rules, adds AFP news agency.

"During air raids, matches will be stopped and football players, coaches and the staff must quickly go to a shelter," Gutsait said.

Much of Ukraine's football infrastructure, such as stadiums and training grounds, have been damaged in Russian strikes and many foreign players have left Ukrainian teams after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar announced that its Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi has left the club by mutual consent.

Ukraine had marked their first competitive match back after Russia's invasion with a gritty 3-1 play-off semifinal win over Scotland in June that set up a literally knockout tie with Wales.

However they lost to Wales in the winner-takes-it-all decider in Cardiff after Andriy Yarmolenko's own goal ensured a 1-0 qualifying play-off final win for Wales, earning a ticket to Qatar 2022, their first World Cup in 64 years.