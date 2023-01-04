United States coach Berhalter admits to 1991 altercation with wife amid investigation

New York, January 4: "U.S. Soccer is investigating the United States Men's National Team coach Gregg Berhalter, who has admitted kicking his wife during an argument over 30 years ago.

Berhalter on Tuesday (January 3) confirmed that in December an individual had contacted U.S. Soccer. The federation announced that it has launched an investigation into the incident.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account, Berhalter said: "During the World Cup, an individual contacted U.S. Soccer, saying that they had information about me that would 'take me down' – an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with U.S. Soccer.

"In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. We had been dating for four months when an incident happened between us that would shape the future of our relationship.

"One night, when out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.

"There are zero excuses for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. At the time, I immediately apologised to Rosalind, but understandably she wanted nothing to do with me.

"I told my parents, family and friends what had happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behaviour. Rosalind also informed her parents, family and friends.

"While the authorities were never involved in this matter, I voluntarily sought out counselling to help learn, grow and improve – one of the most valuable decisions that I ever made. To this day, that type of behaviour has never been repeated."

Berhalter said "the lessons learned from that night over three decades ago became the foundation for a loving, devoted and supportive relationship" while explaining he and his wife, who co-signed the statement, were cooperating fully with U.S. Soccer's investigation.

U.S. Soccer's statement read: "Upon learning of the allegation against U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter on December 11, 2022, U.S. Soccer immediately hired Alston & Bird LP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

"The investigation is being led by Jenny Kramer, Bay Pak and Chris Marquardt of Alston & Bird LLP and remains ongoing.

"Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behaviour towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organisation. We take such behaviour seriously and have expanded our investigation to include those allegations.

"We appreciate Gregg and Rosalind coming forward to speak openly about this incident. Consistent with our commitment to transparency, we will share the results of the investigation publicly when it is complete.

"U.S. Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes such allegations very seriously."

Berhalter has not yet been confirmed as carrying on his role, with U.S. Soccer set to announce a decision in the coming days.

The USA were knocked out by the Netherlands in the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup.