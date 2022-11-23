Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 23: Uruguay and South Korea will battle in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 in Group H where fans can expect a tight and tense match between the two countries chasing a possible spot in the next round.

Group H looks to be a close one on paper, with Portugal and Uruguay being labelled as the favorites to progress. And with that in mind, this game could be a deciding factor in the group.

Uruguay is one of the sides entering this tournament with a decent overall form for this season. They finished third in their South American qualifiers and lost only once in their last five friendlies.

The South American team have always procured big results on the grandest of the stage. They reached the quarter-finals in 2018 but will be confident of improving on that performance this time with a squad full of budding talents and star names.

Paulo Bento is in charge of South Korea, who easily qualified for the World Cup finals after finishing behind Iran in the Asian qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

They have now been involved in ten straight World Cups. However, considering the competition in the group, they need to produce something phenomenal to make it to the next round.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Uruguay vs South Korea:

Date: 24th November 2022

Time: 6:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Education City Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Uruguay vs South Korea Key Players to Watch:

Uruguay: Federico Valverde is likely to be the linchpin of the team, creating chances for the likes of Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez. Center-back duo Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez's form too will be a key factor.

South Korea: The team has several quality players, who are also playing in the world's top leagues. But the Asian side will mostly rely on their star attacker Son Heung-min, who is likely to be their focal point going forward.

Uruguay vs South Korea Dream11 Prediction:

South Korea and Uruguay have faced off seven times, with the Sky Blues coming out on top six times. South Korea are more than capable of beating even the best sides on their day. However, the players on Uruguay's team are incredibly good, thus they should be able to win the Group H opener.

Uruguay vs South Korea Possible Line Ups:

Uruguay Starting XI (4-3-3): Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera; Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino; Facundo Pellistri, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.

South Korea Starting XI (4-3-3): Kim Seung-Gyu; Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Kwon Chang-hoon; Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang Ui-jo, Son Heung-min.

Uruguay vs South Korea My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-Gyu

Defenders: Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera

Midfielders: Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino, Hwang In-beom, Kwon Chang-hoon

Strikers: Luis Suarez (Vice-Captain), Darwin Nunez (Captain), Son Heung-min