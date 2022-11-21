USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream 11 Team, Possible Line-ups and Match Prediction

Bengaluru, November 20: The United States and Wales begin their competition with a pivotal meeting in FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B second match, which is expected to decide one of the group's two qualifiers.

Wales are returning to the World Cup after a 64 years gap, while the United States will be returning to the tournament after missing it in the last edition.

There will be pressure on both teams as the USA and Wales are anticipated to battle it out for a place in the knock out rounds along with group favorites England.

Here is a look at all you need to know about USA vs Wales:

Date: 22nd November 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Al Rayyan Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key Players to Watch Out for:

USA: The current roster has a lot of players, who ply their trade in top clubs across Europe, but their hope will be on their star attacker Christian Pulisic.

The Chelsea attacker has not made much impact in his club campaign so far. However, for the national team, he has been a force to be reckoned with. Fans will hope that he maintains the same standard in Qatar 2022 as well.

Wales: Gareth Bale is still Wales' important player and the best player for the big game despite being at the fag end of his playing career. Most of Wales' attack centrals around the veteran, and once again their key to success will rely upon the former Real Madrid star's performance.

Dream11 Prediction:

Both sides are on a mixed run of form coming into the tournament. In the last five games, the USA have registered just one win, while Wales have not managed any. This should turn out to be a pretty even contest. But both sides will prioritize avoiding a loss rather than going all out for the win.

USA vs Wales Possible Line Ups:

USA Starting XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musa; Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Giovanni Reyna.

Wales Starting XI (3-4-3): Wayne Hennessey; Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Brennan Johnson, Dan James.

My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Wayne Hennessey

Defenders: Sergino Dest, Connor Roberts, Neco Williams

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Dan James, Giovanni Reyna

Strikers: Tim Weah (Vice-Captain), Gareth Bale (Captain), Christian Pulisic