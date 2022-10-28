Villareal winger Yeremi Pino could head towards Premier League - Should he make a move?

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Villarreal attacker Yeremi Pino is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League with the 20-year-old eyeing a move to England in January. The Spanish international's performances have been the talk of the town for the last few seasons and it is now rumoured that he could seek a transfer in the upcoming winter window. The youngster is apparently available for just £25m and England could be his next potential destination.

Pino has been a key player for the Yellow Submarine following his senior debut in 2020. At just 20 years of age, he has become a mainstay in the side and so far has appeared over 91 games, scoring 15 times and assisting a further six.

The right winger is also a regular under Luis Enrique on the national side and he is expected to fly with the squad to Qatar. Undoubtedly his special potential has been catching the limelight for a while and as a reason, Premier League clubs are now showing interest in him.

As per some rumours, Arsenal and Chelsea are both keeping a close eye on the development. Both the London giants are exploring the market for attackers to strengthen the squad and Pino's attainability could turn their heads. Not only that but following the arrival of his former Villareal manager Unai Emery to Aston Villa, there is a strong understanding that the Spanish manager could look to bring his former player to England.

Should Pino move to Premier League?

The Spanish international is far from a complete player and there are still a lot of areas he needs to improve. However, there is no doubt for a fee worth £25m, any side in Premier League will take a chance on him.

From Villareal to any of the above-mentioned will be a step up in his career as well. However, considering the pressure and the competition surrounding squads like Chelsea or Arsenal, Pino may not be a regular in the team immediately. At this stage, Pino needs regular playing time to develop his game. It will be good for him to remain in Villarreal at the moment and improve his game further before making a big jump.