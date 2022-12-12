No title can take away what youve done for this sport - Virat Kohli hails GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo

Bengaluru, December 12: Star India batter Virat Kohli has said that no title or trophy can take away what football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has for the sport or sports fan around the world after the Portugal bowed out of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal were stunned by Morocco 0-1 in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, what could be the last show-piece event for the 37-year-old superstar forward, who left the field in tears on Saturday (December 10).

A day after the heartbreaking exit, Ronaldo took to Social Media, stating biggest his dream and ambition was winning a World Cup for Portugal.

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream," wrote Ronaldo on his Instagram page.

The 37-year-old also added that he never gave up on the dream and thanked his teammates as well as the Portuguese for all the support he has received over the last 16 years.

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream," Ronaldo's post further read.

Hours after the emotional Instagram post, former India cricket captain Virat Kohli, who is a big admirer of the football icon, hailed Ronaldo and called him the greatest of all time (GOAT) who has inspired millions.

"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you've done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you've had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play," Kohli wrote on Instagram.

"That's a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time."