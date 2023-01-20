Virat Kohli reacts as Amitabh Bachchan meets Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan was among the attendees at the PSG and Riyadh XI exhibition match on Thursday.

He was present in the match, and met two of the biggest icons of global football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Hollywood star also shook hands with both legends.

PSG and Saudi All Stars XI played out an exhibition match on Thursday, where both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi took part. Messi plays for PSG, while Cristiano recently moved to the Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Indian fans were glued to their television sets to watch the footballing stalwarts, and then they got a pleasant surprise. The internet erupted seeing Bachchan with the footballing legends and plenty of posts and memes started to flow across the social media platforms.

Virat Kohli comments on Bachchan's Video:

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of the event on his Instagram account and India's cricket star Virat Kohli wrote "Amazing" in the comment section. It seems the former Indian captain was also awestruck by the event and left a congratulatory message for the veteran actor. Music director Armaan Malik, actor Dino Morea also among the people who commented on that post, which has already garnered more than 2 million views on Instagram.

Apart from this, netizens were ecstatic with their favourite star meeting Messi and Ronaldo. There were plenty of messages circulating on social media. Check out some of the best tweets.

The Match Result:

The match ended 5-4 in PSG's favour. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for the Saudi All Stars squad, while Lionel Messi netted a goal for PSG. Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe were also among the scorers as the French champions prevailed a 9-goal thriller in Riyadh.