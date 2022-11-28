Wales vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Lineups, Fantasy Tips

Doha, November 28: England will be up against their neighbours Wales in their final group stage game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Group B remains anyone's for the taking with all four sides having a chance to make the knockout stages. However, England will certainly feel that they are in the driver's seat.

Gareth Southgate's side started their World Cup campaign in blistering fashion beating Iran 6-2. However, they looked pretty much out of their depth against the USA as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Wales, meanwhile, have a must-win game in their hands after losing 2-0 to Iran. They can qualify for the knockout stages only if they can manage to secure a big win against England as they have a big goal difference to overcome as well.

Here we take a look at the possible line ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Wales vs England in FIFA World Cup 2022:

Match date: November 30

Time: 12.30am (IST)

Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Wales vs England Key players to watch out:

Wales: When we talk about Wales, it's impossible to name anyone by Gareth Bale as their key player. The former Real Madrid superstar has always delivered for his country when needed and will have to be at his best against England.

England: England will need to improve big time following their draw against the USA in which they looked out of their depth. The England side lacked creativity and in order to resolve that, Phil Foden could be given a start. The Manchester City star will be the Three Lions' key player against Wales.

Wales vs England Dream 11 Prediction: We predict a 0-2 win for England.

Wales vs England Possible starting XI:

Wales Starting 11 (3-5-2): Danny Ward; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore.

England Starting 11 (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford.

Wales vs England Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Luke Shaw, Neco Williams, Ben Davies

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Vice-captain), Bukayo Saka, Joe Allen

Attackers: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Harry Kane (Captain).