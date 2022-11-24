Wales vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Doha, Nov 24: Wales will be looking for their first win of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they take on Iran at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday (November 25). They needed a late penalty from Gareth Bale to contain the USA to a 1-1 draw.

Iran, on the other hand, have endured a horrific start to their World Cup campaign losing 6-2 against England in their opener.

This will be a must-win game for both sides if they have to qualify for the knockout stages from this position. Wales will face England in their last game of the group stage and will be extra motivated to secure a win against Iran.

Here we take a look at the possible line ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Wales vs Iran in FIFA World Cup 2022:

Match date: November 25

Time: 3.30 PM (IST)

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Wales: Gareth Bale has been carrying Wales on his shoulders for a long time now and was once again needed by Wales in their World Cup opener vs the USA. Bale scored from the spot to secure his side one crucial point and Wales' hopes will hang on him once again against Iran.

Iran: Mehdi Taremi scored twice for Iran in their embarrassing 6-2 defeat against England. Wales must contain the FC Porto attacker if they have to salvage a win against the Asian giants.

Dream 11 Prediction:

Wales are significantly stronger in comparison to Iran and will be favourites for the game. We predict a 2-0 win for Robert Page's side.

Possible starting XI:

Wales starting 11 (3-4-3): Wayne Hennessey; Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Morrell, Neco Williams; Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Gareth Bale.

Iran starting 11 (4-5-1): Hossein Hosseini; Sadegh Moharrami, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Milad Mohammadi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Vahid Amiri; Mehdi Taremi

Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Wayne Hennessey

Defenders: Milad Mohammadi, Neco Williams (Vice-captain), Connor Roberts, Sadegh Moharrami

Midfielders: Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Gareth Bale (Captain)

Strikers: Mehdi Taremi, Kieffer Moore.