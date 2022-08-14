WATCH: Handshake turns into confrontation! Tuchel, Conte sent off after Kane’s equaliser at Stamford Bridge
London, Aug 14: Tottenham Hotspurs heaved a sigh of relief as Harry Kane scored the equaliser to hold Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in their Premier League encounter on Sunday. But more drama unfolded at Stamford Bridge with both managers being sent-off.
In what turned out to be an ill-tempered London derby, Kane scored a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser as Spurs and Blues shared points at Stamford Bridge. Spurs came from behind twice to deny Chelsea full points at home.
Antonio Conte had twice looked set to finish empty handed on his Stamford Bridge return, with Kalidou Koulibaly opening the scoring with a sumptuous volley on his home debut for Chelsea early on.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg levelled with a long-range strike in the second half, but Chelsea again looked to be on course for the win when Reece James side-footed home after racing onto Raheem Sterling's pass.
But Kane was on hand to head home from a late corner and spark wild celebrations from Conte, who was promptly sent off amid a touchline clash as Spurs claimed a potentially vital point from a trip to a likely rival for Champions League qualification.
Following the match, tensions boiled over as Tuchel and Conte’s post-match handshake turned into a brawl with both handed red cards. The confrontation following the match, saw both being pulled apart as it turned into a full blown confrontation.
Forest clinch first EPL win
Earlier in the day, Nottingham Forest clinched their first home game in the Premier League in 23 years. Luck was on their side as Forest clinched a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.
The City Ground was abuzz as Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half strike sealed the game in Forest’s favour. Off-season signing Awoniyi’s scrappy goal saw Forest collect their first points since returning to the top-flight.
However, West Ham's players will wonder how they left without at least a point. Declan Rice had a 65th-minute penalty saved by on-loan Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma both hit the underside of the crossbar with long-range shots in the second half, and Benrahma had a goal ruled out after video review late in the first half.
Then there was the stunning save by Henderson to deny Tomas Soucek and the goal-line clearance by the scrambling Neco Williams to keep out Kurt Zouma's header in the 83rd minute as West Ham pressed relentlessly for an equalizer. While West Ham has now opened with back-to-back losses, Forest is off the mark after starting its first season in the Premier League since 1999 with a 2-0 loss at Newcastle last weekend.
