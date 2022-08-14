WATCH: Handshake turns into confrontation! Tuchel, Conte sent off after Kane’s equaliser at Stamford Bridge

London, Aug 14: Tottenham Hotspurs heaved a sigh of relief as Harry Kane scored the equaliser to hold Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in their Premier League encounter on Sunday. But more drama unfolded at Stamford Bridge with both managers being sent-off.

EPL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

In what turned out to be an ill-tempered London derby, Kane scored a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser as Spurs and Blues shared points at Stamford Bridge. Spurs came from behind twice to deny Chelsea full points at home.

Antonio Conte had twice looked set to finish empty handed on his Stamford Bridge return, with Kalidou Koulibaly opening the scoring with a sumptuous volley on his home debut for Chelsea early on.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg levelled with a long-range strike in the second half, but Chelsea again looked to be on course for the win when Reece James side-footed home after racing onto Raheem Sterling's pass.

But Kane was on hand to head home from a late corner and spark wild celebrations from Conte, who was promptly sent off amid a touchline clash as Spurs claimed a potentially vital point from a trip to a likely rival for Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Advertisement

Following the match, tensions boiled over as Tuchel and Conte’s post-match handshake turned into a brawl with both handed red cards. The confrontation following the match, saw both being pulled apart as it turned into a full blown confrontation.