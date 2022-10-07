WATCH! The penalty jewel from Russia takes internet by storm again

Bengaluru, October 7: Four years after his first effort, Russian footballer Norik Avdalyan has made the keyboard warriors busy again, after scoring a somersault penalty -- an encore of his own viral 2018 effort -- when he played for Rubin Kazan's youth team.

This time, he completed the feat with Russian amateur outfit Nefis Kazan.

Avdalyan took a couple of steps before kicking the ball, but in the momentum of him trying a back flip.

Though the ball went in the centre of the net, the goalkeeper had already dived the wrong way.

The commentator could not hide his disbelief as he let out a "wow."

The video of his penalty has been widely circulated on social media, with fans saying that they have not come across such goals in football matches.

Just as in 2018, this time too, the video has gone viral on social media.

Four years back, Avdalyan, had set internet on fire, when he unveiled the somersault penalty while playing for the youth team of Rubin Kazan.

The world of web went bonkers on both instances, with users comparing his latest effort and him to James Bond due to the number 007 imprinted on the back of his jersey.

One fan reacted, "Russian football The particular and acrobatic penalty converted by Norik Avdalyan, a Nefis Kazan player, starred in an unorthodox but spectacular definition in the Russian Promotion League A PENALTY JEWEL!"

Another fan asked on Twitter, "Should we name Norik Avdalyan as a #DaGOAT already with such frivolity?"

"No, it's not a Playstation game. This penalty was kicked in real life by Norik Avdalyan in Russian football. incredible", another fan stated.

"Norik Avdalyan is guaranteed his place in all stages. He signed the most amazing penalty in history. Panenka, who? The archer's best response would have been to clap his hands. Super", another said.

"Well, look, I like football and in 40 years of watching matches I had never seen a penalty kick like that.... Norik Avdalyan, what a real crack! Well, it shouldn't be easy to throw it like that and score the goal. Incredible", another wrote on Twitter.

One of Avdalyan's team-mates, who was wearing a GoPro camera, had the perfect spot to catch the moment. It has also been reported that the match was organised by YouTubers, professional footballers as well as semi-professional stars.