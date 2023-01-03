We dont want Lionel Messi to retire for Argentina, says midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup in Qatar last month as Argentina beat France to get their hands on the coveted trophy for the third time in their history.

The Argentina legend completed his lifelong dream and there have been speculations that he may hang his boots in the international circuit after that.

But Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister doesn't concur with those theories. He wants their talisman to continue donning the national colours as they seek more glory in the upcoming future.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister played a pivotal part in Argentina's title-winning campaign in Qatar. He was influential in the midfield, weaved his magic from the middle of the park and provided a crucial assist against France in the final for the second goal. And the player eyes more such moments in the coming days, with Messi alongside.

"We don't want him to leave the national team. He said he was going to be his last World Cup but we don't want that. We want him to stay with us. He knows it. So let's see what happens. He sent a message to us yesterday, wishing us a very good year. He was very grateful to us. After the game we couldn't speak too much because we wanted to celebrate," Mac Allister said after returning to his club Brighton.

"I think we still don't realise what we achieved, but in the next five or ten years we will," he added.