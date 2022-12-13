We want to play more games like this, says Noah Sadaoui after FC Goas ISL win over Odisha

Alvaro Vazquez had to wait long enough to open his account for FC Goa, but the striker broke his duck with Noah Sadaoui setting him up for the Gaurs' third goal during the win over Odisha FC last Saturday.

The Moroccan international could have attempted a shot to add to his own tally of five strikes this season, but instead chose to lay the ball off for the Spaniard who tucked it in to make the score an emphatic 3-0 for Goa in the final minute of the match.

"Alvaro (Vazquez) is happy that he scored, and we're also very happy for him. Just like the fans, all of us have been waiting for this moment as well. And what if he did not score before - he had always been doing well and getting the job done for us," Sadaoui said to FC Goa's official website after the match.

"He works really hard, and will score more goals. We all are putting in the best of our efforts for a common goal, the success of our team," Sadaoui added.

Noah Sadaoui ISL stats:

The 29-year-old Moroccan has been in terrific form for FC Goa so far this season, scoring 5 goals and having 3 assists in nine matches. He also scored a brace in their latest win over Odisha on Saturday.

"I'm very happy to have helped the team - but more importantly, we worked together and got all three points, and that's what it's all about. We want to play more games like this," the striker replied when asked about his thoughts on the performance.

"We had lost the last couple of matches and that was a difficult time for us. We also didn't have a great first half, quite possibly because our confidence wasn't great at that point in time. But credits to all of us together, because we kept believing, working hard and following the instructions of the coach."

Sadaoui also opened up on the team talk in the dressing room at half-time, shedding light on how it played a role as well in the victory.

"Coach Carlos (Pena) told us just to keep believing in ourselves.

Not always can teams score early, and we were also defending well in

my opinion. He also assured us that we'll get many more opportunities in the second half, which actually happened and we were able to take advantage of those," he explained.

Goa have taken claim of the final play-off position in the ISL table as they sit 6th. The Gaurs got their 3rd home win over Odisha after consecutive defeats. All of their three home victories this season have the same scoreline of 3-0 as Carlos Pena's men aim to continue their momentum against bottom club Northeast United on December 17. They travel to Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan then in their last two matches of the calendar year.