West Ham complete Gianluca Scamacca deal

London, July 27: West Ham have completed the signing of Gianluca Scamacca, with the Italy striker arriving from Serie A side Sassuolo.

The Hammers have reportedly agreed to pay an initial £30.5million (€36m) plus £5m in add-ons for the 23-year-old, who scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances last season and has signed a five-year contract at West Ham, with an option for a further year.

Only five players - Ciro Immobile (27), Dusan Vlahovic (24), Lautaro Martinez (21), Giovanni Simeone and Tammy Abraham (both 17) - bettered that return, with Scamacca averaging a goal every 134.63 minutes.

He also converted 70.59 per cent of his big chances last term, a figure only bettered by Gianluca Caprari (83.33) and Vlahovic (73.91) among players to hit double figures, and Scamacca will hope to aid West Ham's chances of breaking into the Premier League's top six.

"We've been looking to add more strength to our attacking options for a while, so we're delighted to have got Gianluca in," said Moyes.

"He comes really well recommended – and we're looking forward to working with him. He's a young centre-forward with a really bright future ahead of him."

West Ham begin their 2022-23 Premier League season at home to champions Manchester City on August 7.