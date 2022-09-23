What is Arsenal planning for Marquinhos next?

Kolkata, September 23: Former Sao Paulo attacker Marquinhos was Arsenal's first summer signing, joining the club for just £3million.

The 19-year-old arrived at Emirates as one for the future and nobody really expected him to get an opportunity with the first team this season.

However, to everyone's surprise, the youngster now has been fast-tracked into the first team. He even got a big breakthrough in the Europa League and to say it went well is an understatement.

He was handed his Arsenal debut against FC Zurich in the Europa League earlier this month where he scored a goal and picked up an assist in what was a truly sensational introduction.

However, despite such a display, it is understood that the club are thinking about sending him out of the side for his betterment. The Brazil international can only be a part of the first-team squad being a sporadic presence and until there's any massive injury concern, he is unlikely to get a good shot at first-team football.

The Gunners board apparently believe that it could stall his progress hence are looking for clubs to send him on loan. Arsenal apparently planned to loan him out as soon as he joined the club but changed their mind as they were impressed with his performances in training.

But looking at the well-stacked attacking options and the club looking to add a new attacker in January, they are expected to change their stance again.

Should Arsenal send him on loan?

Considering his young age and a big jump to English football, his lack of game time is legible. However, if he wants to develop and gain experience then he will need to be playing more regularly. He will benefit from spending the second half of the campaign playing regularly at a club that plays a similar style of football as Arsenal. However, if he continues to impress in training, the Spanish manager may well decide to keep hold of him until the end of the season.