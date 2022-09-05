What Liverpool can expect from Arthur Melo signing

Bengaluru, Sept. 5: Liverpool's search for a new midfield addition ended on deadline day with the loan arrival of Arthur Melo from Juventus.

The club was linked to numerous talents at the end stage of the window but ultimately, so late in the window, their options were heavily limited. In the end, the Reds went in an unexpected direction, picking up the 26-year-old midfielder on loan until the end of the season.

The loan fee is said to be just €4.5 million while there is a €37.5 million buy option. Considering such terms, this is a deal that Liverpool cannot fail anything from. If the Brazilian performs well Liverpool will get him on board, if not he will return to Italy. Getting him for an entire season will boost the squad further and there is also a couple of reasons why having him on a team sheet would only benefit the side.

Quality Backup

With Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, all looking set to be longer-term absentees Arthur could fill in the gap in their absences. Moreover, with Jordan Henderson also struggling with fitness and James Milner not getting any younger, Arthur could become a good option to select from.

Similar Profile to Thiago

The Liverpool squad do not have anyone who can replicate the same playing profile as Thiago. The 26-year-old possesses terrific fundamentals. He is very tidy in possession, using close control, balance, and vision he manages to play forward passes that break the lines. This is quite similar to what Thiago offers to the midfield and if Arthur can excel under Klopp, Liverpool will have a great alternative to the Spanish midfielder.

More Experience

The Reds have a number of options in the middle however most of them are youth potential. Arthur who has competed at the senior stage for so long Barcelona and Juventus would bring enough experience to a newly restructured Liverpool side. Despite his inconsistencies in recent times, Arthur has been great on the ball and he could be a good mentor to the likes of Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho, and Harvey Elliott.