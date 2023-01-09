What will Wout Weghorst add to the Manchester United side?

Manchester United are closing on a surprise signing of Dutch attacker Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley for the remainder of the campaign.

The Netherlands striker, who scored twice against Argentina in last month's World Cup is currently plying his trade on loan for the season at Besiktas in Turkey but could cut it short after emerging as an option for United boss Erik Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag lacks depth in the final third due to Cristiano Ronaldo's departure earlier this season. Anthony Martial is his only natural No. 9 as the Red Devils have been looking at a variety of options. But due to financial limitations, United is only considering strikers who are available on loan deals.

Rumours suggest that Weghorst's current form and condition have attracted United who are now in advanced talks with both Besiktas and Burnley.

Weghorst struggled to make an impact last season after signing for Burnley in January with just two goals to his name. But the former Wolfsburg striker with 70 goals has once again found his rhythm in the Turkish league being one of the best players in the division. The 30-year-old has nine goals and four assists to his name for Besiktas and looks to be in good form. Ten Hag apparently has been impressed with his form and attitude and now looks to bet on him for six months.

Erik Ten Hag is apparently looking for a different profile of striker other than the likes of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial. Both the attackers rely their game on speed and link-up play however neither of them is much superior in the air. Getting a player like Werghorst will hand the Dutch manager another opportunity to tweak his game plan.

How Weghorst can impact Manchester United:

From pressing high to dropping deep to succeeding in everything that comes his way in the air, Werghorst will be a great solution from the bench. The 30-year-old is also deadly in the box, and a quintessential target man, and Ten Hag perhaps is looking for the same from a player that will be happy to play a part from the bench.

United do not have many choices in the market considering their financial limitations. In that aspect getting a player on loan for a short term who has been prolific in front of goals for most of his career could be a smart addition.

He would certainly provide United with a different attacking dimension to what they already have and this deal could be a great piece of business for all parties involved.