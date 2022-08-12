What would signing Adrien Rabiot would mean to Erik ten Hag

Kolkata, August 12: Manchester United are edging closer to bringing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are desperate to strengthen their midfield ahead of the transfer window closing at the start of next month.

The Old Trafford side have long looking to wrap up a deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. However, considering the chapter is dragging on, it looks like Ten Hag has turned his attention to a new midfielder in Rabiot.

The France international only has a year remaining in his deal and Juventus are reportedly willing to let him leave for around the £15million mark. Both the clubs have reportedly agreed on a fee and now only personal terms are expected to settle.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 27-year-old has not been at the top of his game since signing for Juventus from PSG however, United are reportedly willing to take a chance on the French international.

The midfield region is United's current problem area and despite Rabiot's recent struggles, his arrival would be good for Ten Hag's men.

More stability in the middle

Considered as a more defensive-minded midfielder, Rabiot could be a certain upgrade on United's current midfield options Fred and Mctominay. Rabiot is expected to slot straight into a midfield trio and be United's deepest player, with both anchoring and defensive responsibilities. With Ten Hag looking to line up with two midfielders behind Bruno Fernandes, he could be the man to provide more stability with the ball at it his feet. He could bring stability in transition. which the side currently lacks.

More tactical adaptation

Rabiot has played in a number of positions in his career and getting him on the side would hand the Dutch manager to tweak his tactics more often. Rabiot could be placed as a lone deep line playmaker in the side. He is a player capable of playing in front of the back-four and providing a protective screen while Ten Hag could also choose to play in a double pivot with either Fred, Mctominay, or any new signing playing beside him.